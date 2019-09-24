Style Fashion

Tuesday 24 September 2019

'Never mind chocolate' - Jewellers selling a 'diamond-a-day' Advent calendar for over €100k

The ‘diamond-a-day’ Advent calendar being sold by Beaverbrooks this Christmas
The ‘diamond-a-day’ Advent calendar being sold by Beaverbrooks this Christmas

Lauren Harte

While most of us are happy with a chocolate behind each door of our Advent calendars, a Belfast jewellers has gone one step further - by adding a dazzling piece of diamond jewellery for every day of the Christmas countdown.

Beaverbrooks on Donegall Place has announced the launch of a world-first Advent calendar, which offers customers much more than a sweet treat.

Designed to mark the jewellery firm's 100th birthday, the calendar features a luxurious diamond gift within each of its 25 drawers for every day of Advent.

Belfast jewellery lovers will be treated to ultimate elegance each day of the festive countdown with a selection of diamond rings, necklaces, earrings, bracelets, watches and jewellery sets, with an extra special gift on Christmas Day.

Among the gifts included in the calendar are a platinum diamond solitaire ring worth £26,000 and a £975 9ct white gold diamond pendant.

Other luxuries include 18ct white and rose gold diamond earrings worth £4,250 and which feature the world's first 100 faceted diamond.

Beaverbrooks' diamond-a-day Advent calendar comes with a hefty price tag of £100,000 (€113,000) but the retailer says this is over £23,000 less than purchasing the pieces of jewellery individually.

May Ingram, store manager at Beaverbrooks Belfast, said: "For a century we've been passionate about diamonds, so we're extremely excited to announce the launch of our diamond-a-day Advent calendar in celebration of our 100th Christmas at Beaverbrooks.

"Creating an advent calendar from some of our most beautiful diamond products has been a huge milestone for us, with each piece hand-selected to ensure the utmost beauty and sparkle in every drawer.

"We've been a part of Belfast's treasured Christmas memories for a century, helping them choose the most meaningful gifts for their loved ones.

"Never mind chocolate, this really is the dream Advent calendar for diamond and jewellery lovers."

Belfast Telegraph

Independent Style

Editors Choice

Also in this section