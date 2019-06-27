The co-owner of the popular Dublin bridal store where Amy Huberman bought her wedding gown has said she has been "overwhelmed" by the reaction to the news it is shutting next month.

The co-owner of the popular Dublin bridal store where Amy Huberman bought her wedding gown has said she has been "overwhelmed" by the reaction to the news it is shutting next month.

Myrtle Ivory: Bridal store that dressed Amy Huberman and Rosanna Davison set to close next month

The store, Myrtle Ivory on St Anne's Lane, off Dawson Street, has been in business for over a decade.

Co-owner Meghann Keogh, whose mum Marina O'Riordan opened the shop in 2007, said it will still be "business of usual" for brides set to marry next year, despite its closure on July 31.

"We are still doing fittings in the alterations factory and we will be in attendance," she told the Herald.

Brian O'Driscoll and wife Amy huberman

Meghann said the store had been "blessed" with its customers over the years, which include rugby hero Johnny Sexton's wife Laura Priestly and former Miss World Rosanna Davison.

"We've been blessed with our customers, with the likes of Amy Huberman and Rosanna Davison. We had a few of the rugby girls like Johnny Sexton's lovely wife Laura," said Meghann.

Amy Huberman wedding

"Amy is a style icon. She's the golden girl in Ireland and people look to her for inspiration. The designer Stephanie Allin saw her dresses sky rocket in popularity.

"Her design was also worn by Rosanna Davison for her wedding in Ibiza and that was in Hello! magazine."

Rosanna Davison and Wes Quirke on their wedding day in 2014. Photo: Instagram

Meghann has many fond memories of working with her mum, who is now set to retire.

Meghann also bought her own wedding dress - from designer Claire Pettibone - in the shop, the only one she tried on.

Shutting: Myrtle Ivory owners Meghann Keogh and her mother Marina O’Riordan are closing the bridal shop at the end of July

She said that a number of brides had been in touch following the announcement the store would close.

"The reaction has been overwhelming. A bride of ours wanted to thank us for memories spent with her mum. It is a lovely mother/daughter time," said Meghann.

She advised brides-to-be to "do your homework" before buying.

"Don't bring an entourage with you because only you can make the decision," she added.

This weekend the shop will welcome walk-ins.

"There's up to 80pc off," added Meghann.

Herald