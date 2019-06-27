Myrtle Ivory: Bridal store that dressed Amy Huberman and Rosanna Davison set to close next month
The co-owner of the popular Dublin bridal store where Amy Huberman bought her wedding gown has said she has been "overwhelmed" by the reaction to the news it is shutting next month.
The store, Myrtle Ivory on St Anne's Lane, off Dawson Street, has been in business for over a decade.
Co-owner Meghann Keogh, whose mum Marina O'Riordan opened the shop in 2007, said it will still be "business of usual" for brides set to marry next year, despite its closure on July 31.
"We are still doing fittings in the alterations factory and we will be in attendance," she told the Herald.
Meghann said the store had been "blessed" with its customers over the years, which include rugby hero Johnny Sexton's wife Laura Priestly and former Miss World Rosanna Davison.
"We've been blessed with our customers, with the likes of Amy Huberman and Rosanna Davison. We had a few of the rugby girls like Johnny Sexton's lovely wife Laura," said Meghann.
"Amy is a style icon. She's the golden girl in Ireland and people look to her for inspiration. The designer Stephanie Allin saw her dresses sky rocket in popularity.
"Her design was also worn by Rosanna Davison for her wedding in Ibiza and that was in Hello! magazine."
Meghann has many fond memories of working with her mum, who is now set to retire.
Meghann also bought her own wedding dress - from designer Claire Pettibone - in the shop, the only one she tried on.
She said that a number of brides had been in touch following the announcement the store would close.
"The reaction has been overwhelming. A bride of ours wanted to thank us for memories spent with her mum. It is a lovely mother/daughter time," said Meghann.
She advised brides-to-be to "do your homework" before buying.
"Don't bring an entourage with you because only you can make the decision," she added.
This weekend the shop will welcome walk-ins.
"There's up to 80pc off," added Meghann.
Herald