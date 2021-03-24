| 9.6°C Dublin

Mustique chic: From Meghan Markle’s maternity wear to Melania Trump’s ‘exit dress’, the style set are drawing inspiration from Princess Margaret’s exotic holiday wardrobe

Floaty kaftans and lush prints are everywhere this season, channelling the royal’s 1970s look

Princess Margaret reclining on a sofa at her home, Les Jolies Eaux, on Mustique in the West Indies in April 1976. (Photo by Lichfield Archive via Getty Images). Expand
Melania Trump in Gucci last January Expand
Holly Willoughby Expand
Meghan Markle&rsquo;s floral dress by La Ligne. Photo: Misan Harriman. Expand

Meghan Markle’s floral dress by La Ligne. Photo: Misan Harriman.

Bethan Holt

It began with Melania Trump back in January. The woman who had left Washington as a First Lady clad in black alighted her plan in Florida as a free woman, signalling this transition by changing out of her Dolce and Gabbana and Chanel tailoring into a bold and bright Gucci kaftan.

It was a moment straight out of the Princess Margaret playbook; for the former FLOTUS, Mar-a-Lago was her Mustique, it was time for her to luxuriate away from the pressures of finding yet another perfectly terrifying White House Christmas decoration theme — and her dress told us just that.

