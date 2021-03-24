Mustique chic: From Meghan Markle’s maternity wear to Melania Trump’s ‘exit dress’, the style set are drawing inspiration from Princess Margaret’s exotic holiday wardrobe

It began with Melania Trump back in January. The woman who had left Washington as a First Lady clad in black alighted her plan in Florida as a free woman, signalling this transition by changing out of her Dolce and Gabbana and Chanel tailoring into a bold and bright Gucci kaftan.

It was a moment straight out of the Princess Margaret playbook; for the former FLOTUS, Mar-a-Lago was her Mustique, it was time for her to luxuriate away from the pressures of finding yet another perfectly terrifying White House Christmas decoration theme — and her dress told us just that.

Even for those not hotfooting it to sunnier, calmer climes, Britain’s Princess Margaret is fast emerging as 2021’s key muse. What better escape could there be from the pressures of everything than to channel The Queen’s sister reclining on a daybed at Les Jolies Eaux, her home on Mustique, or partying into the night with Mick Jagger at Basil’s Bar?

Princess Margaret dressing has spread from Air Force One to all manner of fashion reference categories of late. Soon after Mrs Trump wore her take, Dakota Johnson appeared on The Late, Late Show with James Corden sporting what a friend of PM once described as ‘one of [those] kaftany things’, in orange sequins with fabulous blue feathered wrists, also by Gucci.

From Hollywood to Sunday night on ITV, where Holly Willoughby went mega-Margaret for the Valentine’s Day edition of Dancing on Ice in a pink, feather-trimmed gown by Iris Serban.

Then to Rome where Lady Gaga was preparing to take on the role of Patrizia Reggiani, the woman accused of ordering the murder of her husband, fashion brand head Maurizio Gucci. Her leopard-print, one-shouldered Celine kaftan effused money-dripping, 1970s glamour in the same way that one imagines the gold-embroidered dress given to Margaret by her close friends, Colin and Anne Tennant (the owners of Mustique), for 50th birthday in 1980 did.

“I’ve always longed to have a dress like that,” she said, according to Craig Brown’s book Ma’am Darling. “It’s what a real princess would wear.”

There were more Margaret vibes from Selena Gomez on the cover of American Vogue’s April 2021 issue. Posing by the pool in her LA garden, the singer was styled in an overblown floral patterned luxe mumu by Saint Laurent which would surely have been to the famously fussy princess’s satisfaction.

Then came Emerald Fennell at the Golden Globes, who said that she dressed for the awards show as ‘your Baroness fiancée who is totally, totally cool with you marrying Maria. She seems very sweet and not at all deranged. Enjoy your curtain lederhosen, Baron!’ It was a look which could easily read as Margaret-partying-until-3am-on-a-Tuesday.

There has even been a hint of the Princess Margaret about the looks worn by the Duchess of Sussex in the recent black and white portraits taken in her Santa Barbara garden. Like Margaret, Prince Harry is a ‘spare’ to the heir and has made Montecito his permanent Mustique (but with more Oprah interviews and megabucks streaming deals).

For Meghan as with Margaret, this languidly opulent way of dressing is a far cry from the vigours of court dress codes but still nods regal glamour.

For the rest of us, taking inspiration from Princess Margaret also couldn’t be more perfect for where we find ourselves now. Foreign holidays are off the cards but a beautiful, relaxed gown evokes celebration and a sense of exoticism whilst remaining as forgiving and easy as elasticated-waist loungewear.

Zara’s new collection is a Mustique capsule wardrobe waiting to happen (for example the ‘poncho dress’ in shades of Tequila Sunrise) while you can guarantee that the Princess would have been filling her Net-a-Porter basket with Emilio Pucci’s swirling kaleidoscope print cover-up (she was a fan of the label in its heyday), Marie France Van Damme’s €1,750 gold floral number and Dolce and Gabbana’s spectacular rose-print option. In fact, I bet Melania is lounging by one of the Mar-a-Lago pools in one of those right now.

