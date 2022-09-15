| 15.3°C Dublin

Move over Micheál, it's not you they’re queueing for – crowds gather for ‘few bits’ as Taoiseach opens Tallaght Penneys

Taoiseach Micheál Martin at the official opening of the Penneys Store in The Square in Tallaght today. Photo by Steve Humphreys Expand

Hugh O'Connell

The crowds had gathered early, and the queue stretched all the way out into the car park. The Taoiseach was due any moment at The Square, the iconic shopping centre in the sprawling south Dublin suburb of Tallaght. But those who waited patiently in a well-marshalled line were not here for Micheál Martin.

Rather they were waiting to get their hands on the bargains and the “few bits” that Penneys has to offer as the retail giant prepared to open its 37th store in Ireland. The arrival of the low-cost fashion outlet in Tallaght has reportedly been decades in the making and judging by the turnout it has been eagerly anticipated. Penneys will employ 300 people in a store located on the ground floor of The Square, occupying a 43,500 square feet space.

