Meet the Irish designer reshaping the runway: ‘Bodies with fat or boobs are always presented in a sack or vampy’

When considering what she wanted to do in fashion as a master’s student at the Royal College of Art (RCA) in London, Irish designer Sinéad O’Dwyer was reminded of conversations she had as a pre-teen with her big sister.

“My sister used to go on about how she looked matronly in certain garments and I looked really edgy, because I had no boobs, and she had boobs. She loved to wear shirts, but sometimes she was frustrated by the way they stood out from her body, as opposed to lying flush,” O’Dwyer recalls in the little kitchen at her studio in east London. It’s only a couple of weeks since the Co Offaly designer made her Fashion Week debut as a recipient of the British Fashion Council initiative Newgen.

“I started thinking about how bodies with fat or boobs are always presented as either in a sack or really vampy and super hourglass. Or badly fitting! Those are your options. I’m really interested in trying to present those garments in a way that’s not erasing the bust, but flattering it, which is something I had never really seen.”

Expand Close Sinéad O’Dwyer following her show at London Fashion Week. Picture: Chris Yates / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Sinéad O’Dwyer following her show at London Fashion Week. Picture: Chris Yates

O’Dwyer’s design practice centres the body, by creating pieces that fit the body, rather than forcing the body to fit into a particular garment. Most brands work with just one sample size (the size a brand uses to make its first prototypes) of 6-8, which they then turn into larger sizes through a process called pattern grading. O’Dwyer, however, has three sample sizes — 10-12, 18-20 and 26 — and completes separate design developments for each, instead of trying to make a full size range from a single sample.

As well as offering a broader size range with more attention to fit and proportion, the 31-year-old creates garments that bigger sizes often feel precluded from wearing: for AW2021, she made leather trousers using a spiral-cut pattern, after her close friend and muse, Jade O’Belle, said she’d never gotten to wear leather trousers. And for SS2023, O’Dwyer created two white shirts, both with her sister in mind.

Although she started working on the shirt years ago — she completed her master’s in 2018 — O’Dwyer says she “didn’t really get it right” until now. The result, showcased on the London Fashion Week catwalk, features a shaped bust, with flat points between the breasts and underneath at the rib cage.

“I’m always trying to accentuate the flatness in the middle and the curve on the side in order to not have the tent-like appearance,” she explains, flipping through photos on her phone of similar shaping ideas she is working on with formed knitwear for next season.

The SS23 show had to be quickly rescheduled and partly recast following the death of Queen Elizabeth, as the original date clashed with the funeral. Despite the chaos behind the scenes, O’Dwyer’s show made headlines for casting a diverse array of sizes, abilities, genders and skin tones. When we meet, she apologises for being unable to show the pieces in person as everything is loaned out to magazines or celebrities like avant-pop singer Caroline Polachek, leaving O’Dwyer worried she’ll have nothing to wear to the launch party for Björk’s new album that night.

Alongside the shirts and tailored pieces, the SS23 collection expanded on elements of erotica O’Dwyer explored last season, including Shibari rope-tying techniques with criss-cross tights and jumpsuits. There were nods to orchestral wear in A-line silhouettes and earrings featuring cello details, inspired by memories of her Chicagoan mother Adele playing Elgar’s Cello Concerto and O’Dwyer’s own experiences at musical summer camps in Limerick in her teens.

Video of the Day

O’Dwyer has also collaborated with her father, Kevin, a silversmith, over the last few years, and he helped with metalwork and polishing before the show.

Expand Close One of Sinéad O’Dwyer’s SS23 designs on the catwalk during London Fashion Week. Picture: Chris Yates / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp One of Sinéad O’Dwyer’s SS23 designs on the catwalk during London Fashion Week. Picture: Chris Yates

She says that her home in Tullamore was “quite creative” growing up: she learned to knit and sew from her late grandmother, but it wasn’t until her parents brought her to a Philip Treacy exhibition at IMMA in 2001 that her interest in fashion was sparked upon seeing his ‘The Ship’ hat made for Isabella Blow.

“I was like, ‘Oh my god! The drama!’ I had always been obsessed with the idea of dance as a way to express emotion through narrative, and there I thought, oh actually, in fashion, that’s what at the time was happening with (Alexander) McQueen. That was very inspiring, as someone who was, like most teenagers, quite emotional,” she says.

Read More

Her parents were supportive of O’Dwyer’s artistic pursuits, which, she admits with a laugh, were often “very strange”, including collecting animal skulls from the garden for photography projects. She notes that, because of her parents’ creative careers, she felt more confident to pursue fashion as she grew older. “I’ve felt quite free — I’ve had friends who would have been encouraged to do something that would have been more stable, and I feel like, because my parents just didn’t do that themselves, they were quite used to the insecurity, which I think is perhaps why I felt very comfortable doing that, too,” O’Dwyer explains.

Yet O’Dwyer, who now lives in London with her wife Ottilie, a photographer from Denmark, says she had “quite a rough time being gay in Offaly”.

“I had a wonderful childhood and I’m actually really glad I didn’t grow up in a city. But I didn’t really enjoy some of the bullying that I faced when I came out,” she explains, noting that when she was 15, she spent nine months living in North Carolina, where she met her first girlfriend. “I came back and I was like, ‘Oh, I’ll just tell everyone.’ I didn’t even think of it as coming out or anything. It didn’t go down well. I changed schools and lost the majority of, nearly all, my friends actually, except for my best friends. It wasn’t great.”

When it was time to apply for colleges, she started looking at fashion schools abroad. On a trip to London with her father, O’Dwyer came across the work of Iris van Herpen in a design magazine, and on learning the Dutch designer had studied at the ArtEZ University in Arnhem, decided she would do the same. At the time, the course was taught in Dutch, which meant O’Dwyer had to move to the Netherlands early in the summer to learn the language.

It was during her bachelor’s degree that O’Dwyer encountered issues in the fashion industry around pattern cutting and sample sizes, such as the university hiring only size-8 fit models and the pattern closet offering only size-8 block patterns for students to work with.

“It’s taking away a decision from the student of choosing who they’re going to dress. That’s very uncreative, if you think about it. People say ‘everything has been done’ (in fashion), but when you change the body, it’s already totally different,” she says, adding that having one sample size or fit model can hinder design development around new shapes and forms.

Expand Close A model wears one of Sinéad O’Dwyer’s SS23 designs on the catwalk during London Fashion Week. Picture: Chris Yates / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A model wears one of Sinéad O’Dwyer’s SS23 designs on the catwalk during London Fashion Week. Picture: Chris Yates

“It is a very good school, but just like any of the other fashion schools, it pushed certain ways of looking and being as a fashion student, and I think those are things that definitely influenced me moving forward.”

Such limited viewpoints amplified issues she had been dealing with since childhood. “I started struggling with body dysmorphia and eating disorders when I was quite young, like 11-12,” she says. “There is a culture of thinness in fashion schools, of thinner students being treated differently. There’s this idea of the thinner students being the fit models. It may seem very innocent, your friend being like, ‘Hey, do you mind trying this dress on?’ and then your other friend never tries the dress on — even just small things like that. That culture I found very difficult and I was very focused on being thin, but that would have been (the case in) any school I went to at the time, or even now.”

After completing an internship in New York during her degree, she moved to the city on graduating, and got a job with Alexander Wang. “The diet culture in a company like that is mad,” says O’Dwyer, who emphasises that these problems aren’t rooted in just one company or fashion school. “I think it’s universal — every brand has that, and I think I would have seen very similar things in other places. This culture has been pervasive in fashion, always.”

Although she loved the teams she worked with, O’Dwyer says she found her experience in the industry “very disillusioning”. “Working in a company where, like most (fashion companies), everything is made in such a minuscule size, and all the runway models coming in are even thinner than you can possibly imagine… Seeing that, I was like, ‘Oh god, this is so depressing,’” she says.

“On the sustainability thing, oh my god, the amount of waste is quite shocking. Because I’m not really someone who wants to generate product and money, I’m not fuelled by the desire for wealth or fame. I want to do something meaningful, and I was feeling very unmeaningful, and other jobs I was applying for felt even less meaningful.”

Eager to understand why she was doing fashion, O’Dwyer applied for the master’s at the RCA, where the head of the programme, Zowie Broach, urged her to consider what kind of impact she wanted to have in the industry.

“I realised so many things about myself and about the industry that I had been uncomfortable with, but I hadn’t understood — the likes of pattern cutting, and realising people should understand the reason why things don’t fit them,” O’Dwyer explains. “With grading, if you do a sample that is size 10, you can’t grade that up to size 20 — it will be ridiculous. That’s why so much ‘plus-size clothing’ is really weird, like a giant waist and really short. That is coming from someone only developing the sample in size 8, and then just trying to grade it as big as they can.”

The desire for speed, O’Dwyer observes, is the underlying reason for just about all of the problems in the industry. “Fashion prides itself on being really innovative and really fast and really hard-working, but you can only do that at the expense of ignoring pretty much all the other bodies,” she says. “I just think it’s scandalous that fashion design’s answer was: ‘We’ll make everyone become the same size.’ That’s just so bizarre.”

She adds: “Fashion has always been very comfortable with there being a huge human cost. ‘Fashion is important, we’ll work people to the ground! Sew all night! There’ll be no windows in the sample room! We’ll starve you all to be a certain size!’ That’s apparently all for the art of fashion. But now, a lot of young designers are like, absolutely not, people are first because clothes are for people. If people aren’t first, what’s the point of the clothes? It’s not a painting, it’s a garment that you have to put on your body.”

O’Dwyer explored this in her MA collection by making a life-cast of O’Belle with a unique fibreglass technique, then creating silicone garments based on the mould.

“I wanted to do something that was quite literal, to try and articulate to people that when they are wearing a pattern, you’re also wearing the body of another, that this was created with intention for a specific person,” she explains.

At the same time, O’Dwyer recalls, she gained a better understanding of her own struggles with body image. “I managed to figure out that I had a lot of issues with controlling my eating and being completely absorbed and obsessed with being thin, which had definitely been fuelled by my experience studying and working within the fashion industry,” she says. “And then the work became something that actually, very cheesily, liberated me, because I feel so much better now. I never thought I would not care about being thin, I never thought that I wouldn’t spend most of my time hating myself. I really had severe body dysmorphia, in terms of how I saw myself — and it does come back if I don’t take care of myself and I don’t surround myself with good people. But I think, through my work, I’ve found so much peace, because you realise everything that you thought you were supposed to be is just a fabrication, it’s nothing to do with me and my body.”

This understanding continues to motivate her, and has made her even more passionate about her work. “It’s easy to say ‘it doesn’t matter’, but when you’re in it, it’s all that matters, and it ruins relationships, and stops you from connecting with people, stops you from feeling connected to your own self and your own body,” she says. “Honestly, I would not be making this work if it wasn’t for my own experiences with this.”

Now, as well as preparing her next collection, O’Dwyer is focused on finding more stockists and persuading retailers to buy bigger size ranges — at the moment, the majority of sales are for stretch garments, which can accommodate up to a size 26, although she’s hoping to sell more of her tailored pieces.

She’s also interested in getting into consultation work surrounding fit and size, to help people to understand them better. “My position is to try to put my experience and my ideas toward changing how fashion operates,” she explains, adding that she feels her practice sits well with that of her contemporaries, particularly those working on sustainability. “All these things are about making the fashion industry more inclusive and more equitable across the board, and then also slowing it down because of the environment. I think that that’s a really exciting place to be.

“Obviously, it’s really, really hard, and what we’re doing is not profitable, because no one is buying, essentially, especially the more tailored pieces and the broad size range we could offer them in — yet,” O’Dwyer says. “But we’re just trying to continue to challenge what is seen as luxury garments. Hopefully, that will be part of a bigger change, which I think we already are.”