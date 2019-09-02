Maura Higgins signs up as brand ambassador for Boohoo.com

The 'Love Island' beauty has been snapped up by the fashion brand and will be the face of her own Christmas Edit, which will be her first ever-dedicated fashion range with boohoo.

She will also embark on a number of special projects with the company, the first of which will be revealed on 16th September.

Maura said: "I'm so proud of this opportunity I've been given by boohoo. It's a brand that I've loved since I was a young girl so partnering up with them is a very surreal feeling for me and I'm so grateful."

The star also took to Instagram to share her news and wrote: "IT'S OFFICIAL!!!!! I am now a @boohoo ambassador….honestly a dream come true for me. I am so proud of this opportunity.

"There are lots of exciting things in the pipeline & I cannot wait to show you guys…so keep your eyes peeled!!!"

Meanwhile, Maura - who finished fourth on 'Love Island' with Curtis Pritchard - recently revealed that she was worried about getting hate when she left the ITV2 show but has been thrilled at how positive the public has been.

She told Metro.co.uk: "I was expecting hate when I came out! I wasn't expecting people to be so nice. I thought I'd get hate because I was so opinionated in there, but it was all really nice. I was definitely surprised how positive it's all been."

Online Editors