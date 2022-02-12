‘Making clothes is about telling a story’ - designer Simone Rocha

Attending a Simone Rocha runway show is much more than a catwalk presentation. It’s almost like a religious experience for her audience as she stirs emotions with her feminine gaze, finding inspiration in topics as diverse as Synge’s Riders to the Sea, Wren Boys and motherhood — right down to the embellished breasts, blood-drip earrings and baby’s teeth.

At 35, Simone is a true storyteller. If she were a writer, I’ve no doubt she would be on the bestsellers list. Her designer tales find expression in a myriad of mediums, from ethereal tulles, broderie anglaise and ribboned lace to gilt brocades and signature pearl and crystal embellishment. And then there’s her shoes. Ground-breaking crystal-heeled brogues and, more recently, punkish, tough boots scattered with delicate pearls, all part of the very personal Rocha exploration of strength and fragility.

Her collections every September and February for the last decade have brought us to diverse locations, from the ornate gold-ceiling splendour of Lancaster House in St James’s to gothic cathedrals, medieval churches and creating her own brand of fashion drama in a Victorian theatre.

Next weekend, it’s showtime again, just two months after the mum-of-two was awarded the highly coveted Independent Designer of the Year accolade by the British Fashion Council.

“I was really humbled. I was really, really honoured,” says Simone of the award, which she collected at London’s Royal Albert Hall accompanied by family and also, importantly for her, by the creative team from her studio.

“To be recognised by the industry when you do something that feels so personal is really incredible, actually. I am very proud of being independent still and very proud to be growing a business still after a decade,” she tells me.

The designer is chatting to me from her studio in De Beauvoir Town, an East London neighbourhood beside Regent’s Canal. Over the last two years, Simone and her studio team had to develop collections in isolation.

During the pandemic, she marked her first decade in business, produced three collections, moved house, gave birth to her second daughter and made a Spring/Summer ’21 collection film about feminine strength and craving security in clothes.

The day we chat, she is busy with fittings for her upcoming AW22 collection show tomorrow week.

“Every collection is a new challenge. Afterwards, you want to do better and that is incredibly challenging. At times it can feel relentless but then it also feels quite exhilarating, so it’s a very fine line.”

The designer lives close to her studio with her partner, cinematographer Eoin McLoughlin, and their daughters, six-year-old Valentine Ming and nine-month-old Noah Roses. Her parents — award-winning designer John Rocha and his wife, Odette, who is Simone’s business partner — also live in London, and her brother, Max, recently opened his own restaurant, Café Cecilia, in Hackney, named after John’s late mother from Hong Kong.

Family is everything to Simone and both her grandmothers — Cecilia in Hong Kong and her maternal grandmother, Margaret Gleeson from Birr — have influenced her designs in separate ways, like the faux furs and handbags in her AW13 collection.

Simone wears her Irishness with great pride. “I’m very proud of being Irish and I feel very fortunate I grew up there. It was amazing and a real privilege, and especially, you know, being from a mixed background but feeling really at home in a place that was so rich in culture and storytelling, history and nature and the elements — it’s just something that I’ve always felt very fortunate about. It’s something that, as I have got older and lived away from Ireland, I’m much more interested in,” says Simone.

“I find that the collections, for me, I always have to learn something myself and that brings along the design process. I’ve always felt that if you look into something that feels close to you but then there’s alien new elements, it can really contribute to new ideas. That’s why I love visiting these elements at home and seeing how I can integrate it into my work, especially the rich history of craft and the handmade.”

She’s referencing how Riders to the Sea inspired her —the original narrative of all the families, the men being lost at sea — and how it translated into knitwear that almost felt like a lifejacket.

“For me, it’s pulling together all that narrative and that story, and almost telling a story is why I enjoy making clothes, actually.”

Over the years, Simone’s choice of catwalk models has been very diverse, including models of different races, ages and silhouettes. In February 2017, 73-year-old model Benedetta Barzini — a 1960s beauty icon and Irving Penn muse — walked in her show side by side with models a third her age. It is a reflection of Simone’s three-generational customer base, which is certainly the case in her native Ireland.

Diversity comes naturally to her, Simone says. “Being mixed race myself, it’s always just felt completely natural to be diverse. To me, it felt like the norm so it’s not like it feels it takes an effort.

“I really treat every show almost like a play. It’s almost like a very, very intense 15-minute play, or a 15-minute sermon. It’s sharing something. And I think that if you were at a play, or you were at a sermon, it would be reflecting all different types of people, and I feel like I need that element of reality to also ground sometimes the heavily worked and laboured fantasy of the clothes that I make. I love that contrast.”

It’s been an eventful first decade in business, since her debut show back in 2010, when she was invariably labelled as the “daughter of designer John Rocha”. Her father originally came to Ireland in the 1970s to work as a nurse before switching to fashion.

In 1993, he was named the British Fashion Council’s Womenswear Designer of the Year, an award that Simone would go on to win in 2016. The 35-year-old now has her own stores on three continents and has dressed everyone from Saoirse Ronan to Rihanna, Gillian Anderson, Derry Girl Nicola Coughlan and the ultimate Gen Z superstar, Billie Eilish.

Reflecting on the changes over the last 10 years, Simone tells me that what she has been really developing is the idea of community.

“The biggest change that has happened is it’s a much wider audience to collaborate with and work with and show internationally all around the world, and all those influences have really developed me over the last decade — but, essentially, design-wise I still feel like the designer I was 10 years ago.”

Growing up in Ranelagh, Simone studied fine art and sculpture at NCAD before going to Central Saint Martins in London to study fashion. How ambitious was the young Rocha who started off showing with Fashion East in 2010?

“Honestly, every single season, I just think of the next show ahead and how I want to create something that makes me feel something, and makes others feel something too, and take a moment in time to bring everyone together and share it. That is how I felt then and it’s still how I feel today.

“My ambitions have always been very organic,” she says. “It’s always come from the work, and how that has led me along a path that the work, to develop, must be pushed forward. And then that results in this idea of community and sharing my work, opening stores in London, which then led to opening in New York, and then Hong Kong. So in one way, it sounds very ambitious — all the things I’ve achieved — but in a way, it’s all come from the work really, rather than a masterplan.

“It’s been about growing a business that feels very right for me. I have an amazing team around me. It’s just been something that has happened in a way that I’ve built a business and a label that suits the way that my brain works.”

When she is not working, Simone is a keen gardener. “I love being within nature, within the landscape. I love reading. I love being with family and friends and just honestly very, very low-key, because I find my work life is so intense and high-octane that then, when I’m not working, I like to be in a non-pressured environment.”

Her business also continues to grow. “Obviously, it’s been a learning curve but I’ve had incredible support from different stores over the years and there are some really pivotal people that have contributed to my success, like Dover Street Market — you know, people that throughout my career have been very supportive. We value absolutely every single client we have, and treat them always like partners and that’s how we ended up opening lots of our own stores within stores, and growing. We now have our own space, from Bergdorf [Goodman] to Harrods, as well as stores around the world.”

In Ireland, where she is exclusively stocked at the Havana boutique in Dublin’s Donnybrook, Simone’s high-end, oversized embellished dresses and investment coats costing in the thousands are snapped up by eager collectors, just like her father’s were before her.

Nikki Creedon, owner of Havana, reports that Simone has a big following here for her more casual jersey pieces as well as her knitwear, T-shirts, shoes and handbags — and her jewellery, in particular, has “a whole following of its own”.

Last year, Simone became the first Irish designer to collaborate with H&M. In a campaign video, Simone described the range as being for “all sizes” and when it was announced that the range would not be available beyond a size 14, it sparked disappointment and an online debate about size inclusivity. H&M later acknowledged the “frustration” regarding sizes, and clarified that the garments offered in size L would be a UK size 16-18.

But the collaboration also attracted attention because there were pieces for men and children — a first for the designer. It is something she would love to do at some point in her own mainline collection, she says.

“It’s absolutely something that I would love to do at some point and I really enjoyed doing it with the collaboration,” she says.

“I especially enjoyed doing the childrenswear because it was really playing with proportion, and I just found that really kind of exciting, and then the same with the menswear. I’ve always been attracted to masculine tailoring and bringing it into womenswear, so it was quite interesting to bring it back into menswear. So yeah, something down the road, you know, never say never.”

Is it true she will start designing her SS23 collection within hours and days of next week’s show?

“I have an idea of what the following collection will be within the few days after the show. I always feel like it’s such a work-up to a collection and a show and it’s very... almost cathartic afterwards. There’s this big release so I do always tend to think of the next one very quickly afterwards. By the time I show it six months later, it has evolved, but the initial jolt of energy that goes into it has to come very quickly.”

Given her critical and commercial success internationally — including collaborations with luxury brands like Italian label Moncler — there has already been speculation in the industry that the Dubliner might one day become creative director at one of the big couture houses in Europe. Is that something Simone might consider?

“I feel like it’s something... like I said earlier, never say never. It is always a compliment to be considered. It’s a huge responsibility for anyone to take on a house like that and it’s something that I personally just couldn’t wear lightly. So it’s something that would take a lot of consideration but, you know, never say never.

“It’s always very nice to be asked but I feel my own label is very much my home, so I feel very fortunate that it’s still growing.”