Lululemon to open its flagship store on Dublin’s Grafton Street

Lululemon is expected to open its flagship store this October. Photo: Nicky J Sims/Getty Images for Lululemon Sweatlife Festival

Athleisure brand Lululemon will be opening a flagship store on Dublin’s Grafton St later this year.

The brand, which is best known for its yoga leggings, has signed a 10-year lease for two floors of a building on the shopping street.

It is expected to open this October in the building that was previously occupied by Pamela Scott.

The brand first started selling in Ireland in 2017 when it opened a concession in Brown Thomas.

Last year saw many people take up yoga across the country, and this boom contributed to sales at Lululemon's only Irish store, the concession in Brown Thomas, soaring by 34pc, to €2.59m.

Accounts for Lululemon Athletica Ireland Ltd show that the company recorded a 34pc increase in pre-tax profits to €57,120 after the surge in revenues from €1.93m to €2.59m in the 12 months to the end of January 31 2020.

The Canadian-owned brand also sells athletic clothes for running and exercising.

In their 2020 report, the directors hinted at expansion, which has now come to fruition.

They stated that the board was “actively looking into new business opportunities for the company".