Low-rise jeans, miniskirts and cut-outs: Could the rise of Y2K fashion trigger a return to size-zero culture?

Bella Hadid in Y2K fashion at the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall/Winter 2020-2021 show. Photo: Getty Images Expand
Paris Hilton was one of the poster girls for 90s and Noughties fashion. Photo: Camera Press/Tammie Arroyo/AFF Expand
Noughties 'It' girl Christina Aguilera in a corset. Photo: Reuters/Rose Prouser Expand

Paris Hilton was one of the poster girls for 90s and Noughties fashion. Photo: Camera Press/Tammie Arroyo/AFF

Noughties 'It' girl Christina Aguilera in a corset. Photo: Reuters/Rose Prouser

Olivia Petter

Of all the trends that dominated the catwalks during Fashion Month in September, there was one that stood out — namely because it wasn’t an item of clothing.

Introducing skin, and it’s coming in hot for spring/summer 2022. Whether it was peeping out of keyhole dresses at Chloé and cut-out trousers at Balmain, or demanding attention through naked dresses at Rejina Pyo or in between crop tops and low-rise miniskirts at Miu Miu, skin was a ubiquitous presence in the new collections.

Of course, this emerging trend is about much more than a mere compulsion to flash some flesh.

