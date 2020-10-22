| 7.9°C Dublin

Lockdown luxuries: The cosiest treats to see you through the cold winter months

As the weather turns and we retreat indoors once again, we’ve scoured Irish websites for the best buys for snug nights in front of the TV

Silk pillowcases are great for people with allergies, such as this one from WhiteandGreenHome.com, €79 Expand

Silk pillowcases are great for people with allergies, such as this one from WhiteandGreenHome.com, €79

Meadhbh McGrath

Lockdown has tested the very limits of what our homes can be. No longer just the places where we eat and sleep, they also serve as offices, classrooms, gyms and pubs, and although the past few months delivered a brief respite as we ventured outside to socialise, shop and exercise, we’re now retreating indoors for another six weeks of hibernation.

With tighter restrictions in place and the weather taking a turn, it’s crucial to be able to switch off and enjoy your downtime, and a bit of indulgence can go a long way towards achieving that warm, cosy feeling.

It’s an especially difficult time for Irish retail, which means it’s important to support small businesses — and buying local amps up the feel-good factor too. Here, we recommend some little luxuries to see you through lockdown.