Life imitates art: Brown Thomas fashion takes cue from Bridgerton

For positivity in fashion, there’s nothing quite like a stylish injection of pretty petals, Bridgerton-esque nostalgia and acid-bright colours to get the heart racing.

The Irish fashion scene was missing the bi-annual Brown Thomas shows of their international collections, but on the morning when speculation heightened about an extension of the lockdown, photographs of their tasty summer morsels couldn’t have been more appetising.

Bridgerton fans will be full of desire for a cream, scooped-neck Erdem dress with delicate red flowers and exaggerated puff sleeves. With full-length, black bow detail at the waist, it is pretty and pricey, but a 2021 bride could be tempted by the romance of it all.

The incoming trend of slouchy tailoring with relaxed, deconstructed shapes in chic, block colours is a transition from being at home most of the year.

The rise of loungewear and a shift towards elevated basics lies at the core of the versatile ‘Team Player’ trend.

Don’t underestimate the style punch of a statement shirt which dominates in SS21 in oversized silhouettes with a feminine twist.

Daytime denim is a key trend so layer it up.

And before you think your eyes are deceiving you, the Balenciaga denim jacket that looks like it’s been put on back to front is not a mistake – that’s actually the look.

Shelly Corkery, Brown Thomas Group Fashion Director, confirms “a sense of optimism prevails across the Spring-Summer 2021 collections as we look ahead with joyful graphics and expressive colour leading the way. We will be getting dressed up again”.

New labels to land on the store’s website include Anine Bing and Sleeper. Tove, Hayley Menzies and Ulla Johnson are due to arrive shortly.

Online Editors