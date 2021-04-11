Lessons from this season’s red carpet: Stars shine at Baftas as we await Oscar frocks

Anna Kendrick poses in her award show look for the Baftas in Los Angeles. Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband Nick Jonas arrives for the Baftas at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire

From the moment Rosamund Pike strode purposefully out of the lift for the virtual Golden Globes last month, wearing a red Molly Goddard tulle dress and pretending to high-kick the fire alarm with her Alexander McQueen-style army boots, it was clear that red-carpet fashion this season wasn’t going to be boring.

What an awards season it has been so far, as we have been tuning in dressed in our PJs from home, watching the stars dressed up in their homes.

Rosamund Pike during the Golden Globes 2021. Photo: Instagram

There’s nothing quite like a nosey inside the stars’ homes and they’ve certainly opened up to us much more this year, as socially-distanced ‘virtual’ awards inevitably meant scaled-backed red carpets.

The Undoing star Nicole Kidman and her singer husband, Keith Urban, shared a rare picture of their family when they posed with their daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, at the Golden Globes.

Across in California, Kaley Cuoco, nominated in several awards shows for her turn in The Flight Attendant, has given us multiple views of her pool-posing in Oscar de la Renta for the Golden Globes and pink Prabal Gurung for the SAGs.

Kaley Cuoco poses during the SAG Awards. Photo: Instagram

In Canada, Catherine O’Hara treated us to high glamour along the Moira Rose/Schitt’s Creek scale, from her back garden.

Did they all do their own hair and make-up too? Well, that’s probably a stretch in all cases, given Hollywood beauty standards. However, in between those awkward technical difficulties, there was lots to put the break on tuning off, from cringing acceptances via video link and rowdy families in the background.

But there have been some endearing moments in the re-formatted awards. There were the cute cuddles with pets on the couch, like Gucci-wearing Dubliner Barry Keoghan did with his beloved pooch King Koda last night, waiting to see if he had won a Bafta. Or Helen Mirren chatting away on this month’s SAGs about her incident meeting a bear during lockdown in Nevada.

Yes indeed, the 2021 awards season so far — taking in the Golden Globes, Grammys, SAGs, Critics Choice and last night’s Baftas — has brought in a new level of familiarity with the thespians.

With the Oscars around the corner on Sunday, April 26 , we are perhaps more invested in who collects a gong on the night and, in time-honoured tradition, we are curious to see what they might wear too, as there have been lots of risk takers.

I love what Nomadland actress, Cynthia Erivo, has been doing. She been a revelation week on week, from luminous lime Valentino at the Golden Globes to a sculpted and playful cream Alexander McQueen gown for the SAGs, metallic Louis Vuitton for the Grammys, Vera Wang at the Critics’ Choice Awards and a shorter, but still impactful, silver and gold Louis Vuitton dress for the Baftas last night.

Undoubtedly one of the biggest and hugely positive changes for the stars this season is that by sharing their images via Instagram, they have been in complete control, so no bad angles. How empowering is that, when you consider the vagaries of posing on the red carpet. And if you want supreme creative control, then do what Kerry Washington did for the SAGs and wear your 1920s-inspired Etro gown and matching swimming cap in your pool!

Galway gal Nicola Coughlan, star of Derry Girls and Bridgerton, has had a stellar virtual red-carpet season, both for her fashion and her make-up, and should certainly not sack the stylist because Aimee Croysdill has got it so right for her.

“I think there’s very fine balance between escapism and being conscious of what’s been happening in the world, and I think people have really achieved that”, say Irish designer Laura Jayne Halton.

Halton has dressed a succession of Irish women for the Oscars red carpet and as her own personal style is very much that classic, old-school Hollywood glamour, right down to the hair and red lips, it’s not surprising that she says she loves Pieces of a Woman star Vanessa Kirby’s style this awards season, where she has been wearing Givenchy with thrilling conviction, and wowing last night with an Atelier Versace sheath dress.

Ballyheigue-born designer Don O’Neill has dressed a long line of top stars for the red carpet, from Taylor Swift to Khloe Kardashian, and also had the very unique distinction of dressing both Oprah Winfrey (for her Oscar) and Meghan Markle for a royal tour.

He believes that 2021 will be remembered “as one of the best seasons of the red carpet because many celebrities themselves felt like the pressure was off to pull off a red carpet stunt and they felt secure in their own environment to chose a dress that really spoke to them.”

Last night’s Baftas had the potential to go horribly wrong, as the show bravely swung from London’s Royal Albert Hall to Los Angeles, so Dermot O’Leary was wise to bless himself on stage. He looked snazzy in his sartorial trademark of Thom Sweeney tailoring and, miraculously, co-presenter Edith Bowman’s strapless gown managed to stay up all night.

Edith Bowman and Dermot O'Leary host the 74th British Academy Film Awards in London. Photo: Reuters

Priyanka Chopra Jonas meanwhile played the sustainable card and wore upcycled couture with a red embroidered jacket and a white skirt.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband Nick Jonas arrives for the Baftas at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire

Did Oscar-tipped actress and film director Emerald Fennell wake up embarrassed today after fluffing not one but two acceptance speeches for awards for her directorial debut in Promising Young Woman? Who knows, but at least Emerald (who wore a Roland Mouret white chevron organza gown) didn’t have to worry about returning jewellery, because the her father is the famous jeweller Theo Fennell.

Emerald Fennell after winning the Original Screenplay award for Promising Young Woman. Photo: Bafta/PA Wire

We leaned in for a better view of was Gugu Mbatha-Raw’s utterly sensational silvery art deco Louis Vuitton dress, while in a Zoom call from LA, Anna Kendrick set the bar high early, posing in a very leggy Zuhair Murad gown which had all the thigh-high split qualities we remember from Angelina Jolie’s Versace gown at the 2012 Oscars.

Gugu Mbatha-Raw arrives for the Baftas at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire

While the Baftas colour palette was largely black in London, no doubt a nod to the death of Prince Philip last Friday, the guest presenters made it interesting with silhouettes and textural additions.

Anna Kendrick poses in her award show look for the Baftas in Los Angeles. Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor in one shouldered Louis Vuitton black fishtail, Sophie Cookson’s black Armani gown had sensational sparkling blue shoulders, and Felicity Jones wore Valentino fringed beading.

Renée Zellweger’s second-skin Armani Prive metallic midi dress last night was the complete antithesis of Rosamund’s voluminous Molly Goddard — which, by the way, she bought the previous year at London’s Dover Street Market.

Phoebe Dynevor at the Baftas. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire

Top marks to Rose Byrne in LA who gave tuxedo wearers joyful inspiration in a stunning Miu Miu cropped tuxedo jacket with wide satin lapels and high-waisted trousers. Sharp suiting has emerged from the awards, from my favourite, Dan Levy, in cream custom-made The Row for the SAGs. What a chic guy.

Harry Styles always makes me laugh with what he does with Gucci and Josh O’Connor has been slaying it in Loewe.

Harry Styles attends the Grammys on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

So what did we learn from the last few weeks?

The pandemic was the perfect opportunity to tear up the rule book and find a recalibrated way of doing things — but will it stay like that next year? Hell no. If anything, the trains are going to be longer, the colours will be more punchy. They are plotting red carpet moments as we speak, just as Taylor Swift’s sensational 3D flower encrusted Oscar de la Renta dress for the Grammys is being re-imagined around the world for summer consumption on the high street.

Taylor Swift at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021. Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

From a participant’s point of view, the big bonus was not losing hours waiting on limos to ‘arrive’. Can you imagine how Elle Fanning’s silky blue Gucci dress for the Golden Globes might have looked if she had to hang around sitting?

Saoirse Ronan at the 2020 Oscars

I have to say, on reflection, you’d miss Irish actress Saoirse Ronan on the red carpet this season. Her take on style constantly evolves, never fails to surprise and can you just imagine what she might have worn from her couch and what she might have said from the comfort of her own home. And would she have mentioned her Tropical Popical nails?

