King Charles coronation: Irish hat designer Philip Treacy says role in ceremony was ‘greatest honour’ of his career

Galway-born milliner Philip Treacy. Photo: Indigo-Pool/Getty Images© Getty Images

Bairbre Power

Hat designer Philip Treacy says his role in Saturday’s coronation, making velvet, fur-trimmed caps that lined King Charles and Queen Camilla’s crowns was “the greatest honour of my career”.