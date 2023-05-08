King Charles coronation: Irish hat designer Philip Treacy says role in ceremony was ‘greatest honour’ of his career
Bairbre Power
Hat designer Philip Treacy says his role in Saturday’s coronation, making velvet, fur-trimmed caps that lined King Charles and Queen Camilla’s crowns was “the greatest honour of my career”.
