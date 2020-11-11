Kate Middleton showcases Irish designer in stunning Remembrance Day outfit

The Duchess of Cambridge stands on a balcony during the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph, in Whitehall, London. Photo: Chris Jackson/PA Wire

Kate Middleton was looking stunning as usual on Remembrance day as she donned an Irish designer.

Usually dressed up to the nines, the Royal Family showcase a more pared-down look on Remembrance day but that didn’t stop the Duchess of Cambridge from showing off her sought-after wardrobe.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a bespoke Catherine Walker military-inspired coat and a gorgeous black velvet headpiece that featured a voluminous bow motif by Irish designer Philip Treacy.

The Royal Family marked the day at a quieter ceremony at The Cenotaph in London this year with the Queen making her first public appearance since the outbreak of Covid-19.

She showcased a tailored black suit with a matching black and white face mask.

Usually, Remembrance Day is one of the most significant days on the royal calendar which would see extended members of the Royal Family and some members of the public gather together.

The Duchesses’ fitted coat featured silver buttons, a high mandarin corolla, structured epaulets with black fringing and a pocket on each side. It also gave a nod to fashion’s current obsession with flared sleeves while Kate pinned a three poppy pin on her left-hand side.

Kate often showcases designer Catherine Walker and is a favourite of hers when it comes to military-inspired outfits as the designer is known for her sharp structured shoulders and vertical seams.

Every year the Duchess wears a military inspired outfit for Remembrance Day. Adding to the outfit she kept her make-up fresh and polished and wore her hair in a stunning up-do which showcased her luscious brown locks.

To accessorise the look the Duchess donned a small pair of pearl and diamond earrings which were lent to her by the Queen, a pair of black wool gloves by Cornelia James and a black embroidered face-mask by Amika Kids.

