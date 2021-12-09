Junk Kouture Grand Final: Wexford exchange student’s ‘Iconoclastic Fantastic’ lands 2021 prize

Enniscorthy student Alicia Rostermundt (17) wowed the judges and was crowned winner of the 2021 Junk Kouture Grand Final this evening.

Alicia, a German exchange student at Coláiste Bríde, Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford, impressed the judges with a gender neutral creation inspired by Jean-Paul Gaultier and Janelle Monáe made from seatbelts and a second-hand trouser suit.

Her design ‘Iconoclastic Fantastic’ reigned supreme over 39 other designs to be crowned the winner of the 2021 Junk Kouture Grand Final Powered by RTÉ.

Inspired by iconic designer Jean-Paul Gaultier and singer Janelle Monáe, both known for their influential androgynous styles and non-conformist approach to fashion, Alicia’s monochrome outfit made from a charity shop find, seatbelts and an old tent wowed the judges as she became the 11th winner of the design competition.

As always, the golden rule was that all outfits were made of 100pc recycled materials and students definitely pushed the boundaries - with bike helmets, yoga mats, silage wrap and even old tights getting a new lease of life as haute-couture creations.

Alicia wanted to create a design that was “for everyone”, fashioning a gender-neutral outfit that “wouldn’t look out of place on the catwalks of fashion week”.

The overcoat was made from an old tent base, hundreds of seatbelts found in scrapyards and webbing from old furniture. These were intricately woven, hand-sewn together and worn over a chequered second-hand trouser suit from a charity shop, which Alicia trimmed with metres of frayed and plaited seatbelts.

An old sun hat, half an old jewellery box and reflective tape painted in black and white were used to make the show-stopping headpiece.

Speaking about the winning design, Junk Kouture judge Roz Purcell said: “There was over 100 seatbelts gathered from a scrapyard and you would not even notice. When she walked in, it looked like it had come off the runway. Only when you came up close you realised this couture gown was made out of junk. It was absolutely fantastic, extremely well-executed and she did it all by herself. I would wear it!”

While there was talent and creativity in abundance on show throughout the programme, it was the craftsmanship and detailing of the design that made Iconoclastic Fantastic a worthy winner in the eyes of the expert Junk Kouture judging panel of Roz Purcell, Louis Walsh, Michelle Visage, and Stephen McLaughlin, plus technical judges Head of Department of Fine Art and Education in Limerick School of Art and Design Dr Tracy Fahey and Programme Director for Fashion Design at Griffith College Jane Leavy.

Commenting on the high standard of designs in the Grand Final, Junk Kouture judge Michelle Visage added: “They are all unbelievable. Each year it gets more difficult – they’re just superb and the future of fashion, it’s just amazing. But I think tonight, Iconoclastic Fantastic chose us – they knew what they wanted to do and we were all smitten. It was hard but the right person has won.”

Meanwhile, fellow judge Louis Walsh said he wouldn’t be surprised if the students who appeared on the show will be curating their own fashion collections in the future.

“Junk Kouture gets better and better each year and we are going to have some amazing designers out of this!” he said.

Other prize winners were also honoured at the Junk Kouture Winners’ Party which was broadcast on YouTube immediately after the TV programme. A full list of winners can be found below.

Full list of Junk Kouture winners:

East region and Griffith College bursary winner: 頌歌大龍 (‘Songge Da Long’) by Grace Kenneally from Dundalk Grammar School, Co. Louth, made from vintage Vietnamese silk, Ao Dai coat, ballet leotard, old bra, pillow case, duvet, chiffon curtains, chiffon ballet skirt, black collared shirt, boning ribbons from horse riding rosettes, old work trousers, rope, silica beads and palm leaves.

North region winner: 'Espoir' by Aoife Duffin and Naoise Gilpin from St. Louis Grammar School, Ballymena, Co. Antrim, made from recycled strings, packaging foam, table placemats, table covering, cardboard, metal of a hair band and a form of protective plastic packaging.

South region winner: ‘Ephemeral Bloom’ by Brenda Lim, Brianna Sheehan and Molly Jackson from Coláiste Nano Nagle, Co. Limerick, made from bedsheets, construction mesh, paper coasters, wire, Pearl necklaces, lace, a corset from a wedding dress, cardboard, copper, yoga mats, copper wires, flip-flops, socks, styrofoam and newspaper.

West region and LSAD Bursary winner: ‘Jeaneology’ by Lucy Mitchell from Moate Community School, Co. Westmeath, made from old denim jeans, curtain cord, beads, old pearl earrings, metal zips and buttons.

Best Performance Award: 'It's All About the Package' made by Londiwe Ndlovu and Ligia Afedoaei from Our Lady's Bower Secondary School, Co. Westmeath. Design is made from packaging materials from daily usage to high fashion recyclable packaging - bubble wrap, plastic sheets, polystyrene, PLT packaging, DKNY sponge, Boohoo packaging and pearls.

Creative for a Cause Award: 'Save This Image' made by Aoibhínn Ginty, Shannon Moran and Leah Hanlon from Cnoc Mhuire Secondary School, Co. Longford. Design is made from waste copper wires and cables.

Glamour Award 1: ‘Got Milk?’ made by Dara Kelly, Leah Cassidy and Rachel Furlong from Presentation Secondary School, Co. Wexford. Design is made from milk cartons, plastic bottles, cardboard cartons and metal coat hangers.

Glamour Award 2: ‘Netiquette’ made by Joyce Conway, Cora Farrell and Áine Maxwell from Moate Community School, Co. Westmeath. Design is made from clear plastic sheeting, wool, used plastic netting recycled from a garden center and plastic bags.

Finishing Touches: 'V.I.Pea' made by Shauna Jameson and Sarah Skelly from Our Lady's Bower Secondary School, Co. Westmeath. Design is made from wasted pea pods and red onion bags.

Enterprise Award: ‘Alarming Twists’ made by Ellen Rowny, Fial Dalton, Chloe Cross, from Mountrath Community School, Co Laois. Design is made from old alarm cables and wires, plastic bottles and plastic bags.

Most Unusual Material Award: 'Inside Out' made by Rhianna Heffron and Katie McCaw from St Louis Grammar School, Ballymena, Co. Antrim. Design is made 100% from old and ripped tights, stockings, pop socks and an old, recycled zip.

Teacher of the Year: Sarah Nestor, Coláiste Nano Nagle, Limerick



