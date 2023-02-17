| 12.7°C Dublin

Irish hairstylist Roy Leigh bringing his flair to London Fashion Week before jetting off to Paris for Chanel show

Dublin-based salon owner living the dream ahead of world-famous events

Roy Leigh at No 72 The Gallery in Dún Laoghaire, who will be working at London Fashion Week. Photo: Steve Humphreys Expand

Bairbre Power

From a suburban hair salon to the Chanel show in Paris, Roy Leigh is fashioning the career he always dreamed of.

The salon owner from Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin, took time out from his busy appointment book three weeks ago to work at the Chanel show during Haute Couture Week in the French capital.

