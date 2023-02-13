Irish fashion designer says working with Rihanna on Super Bowl outfit was a ‘wonderful dream’

An Irish fashion designer has described working with Rihanna on her Super Bowl outfit as a “wild and wonderful dream”.

Jonathan Anderson is the creative director of Spanish luxury fashion house Loewe, which specialises in creating leather goods, clothing and accessories.

Mr Anderson (38) is originally from Magherafelt, Co Derry, and is the founder of JW Anderson.

The fashion house was behind the superstar’s eye-catching red ensemble, which she wore while performing during this year’s half-time show.

In a message on Loewe’s Instagram account, Mr Anderson wrote that he was excited to work on the “flight-inspired look”.

"I’m so excited to have been part of this unforgettable moment. Rihanna is a true icon, and working with her to bring these stage looks to life feels like a wild, wonderful dream,” he wrote.

Mr Anderson also posted pictures of the outfit on his own Instagram account along with the caption: “Only Girl (In the World), a reference to one of Rihanna’s hit songs.

The post received likes and comments from huge names in the fashion industry including Marc Jacobs, actor and co-founder of Fashionkind Sophia Bush, singer Ariana Grande and model Ashley Graham.

Loewe’s website said the outfit was “comprised of multiple layers and textures, the look’s bold red catsuit formed a sleek foundation in silk jersey, with a matching cotton canvas flight suit and a made-to-measure corset in sculpted leather.”

The Derry native has dressed stars such as Harry Styles and was named by Vogue as “one of fashion’s defining voices”.

Mr Anderson’s label, JW Anderson, “offers a modern interpretation of masculinity and femininity by creating thought-provoking silhouettes through a conscious cross-pollination between menswear and womenswear elements”.

Since it was established in 2008, it has evolved into an internationally renowned and award-winning brand.

Mr Anderson’s father Willie, a former rugby union coach, was captain of the Irish rugby team between 1984 and 1990.

Rihanna also revealed she was pregnant for the second time during her highly anticipated headline slot. The news was confirmed by her representative.

The Barbadian singer chose not to bring on any special guests to join her at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Rihanna welcomed her first child – a boy – with partner Asap Rocky in May.