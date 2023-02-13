| 6.1°C Dublin

Irish fashion designer says working with Rihanna on Super Bowl outfit was a ‘wonderful dream’

Rihanna at the Super Bowl. Photo: Mark J Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

Rihanna at the Super Bowl. Photo: Mark J Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

Seoirse Mulgrew Twitter Email

An Irish fashion designer has described working with Rihanna on her Super Bowl outfit as a “wild and wonderful dream”.

Jonathan Anderson is the creative director of Spanish luxury fashion house Loewe, which specialises in creating leather goods, clothing and accessories.

