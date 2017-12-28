In pictures: Style steals the show on Ladies Day at Leopardstown
Dublin native Sinead Leonard emerged victorious in the style stakes at the Leopardstown Christmas Racing Festival and has been crowned the Best Dressed Lady in the CLIFF Style Awards.
The secondary school teacher (25) is a regular race-goer but has never won at Ladies Day before.
Her winning outfit was a green dress from Zara, paired with a hat by milliner Aoife Kirwan and a stole she borrowed from her mother.
"I'm in shock, I actually cannot believe it. I'm thrilled," she said.
"I have been to Leopardstown before but never competed in Ladies Day. It took me about an hour and a half this morning to get ready which isn't too bad."
Sinead reckons the secret to winning Ladies Day is preparation.
"I think the secret to winning is plan your outfit. Have a look in mind of what you want to look at and be confident in what you are wearing," she told Independent.ie.
All of Sinead's family are racing fans and she is a regular attendee at other courses around the country.
"I love the horse racing itself, my brother Cillian is actually a jockey so we really get into it. He's down in Limerick today unfortunately and he's here in Leopardstown tomorrow so I just missed him," she said.
"The atmosphere is incredible here. Everyone is in such a good mood, I think it's because it's Christmas time as well. Even though it's cold, no one seems to mind. Everyone is dressed for it."
Sinead won CLIFF's Ultimate Travel Package worth €5,000 which includes a three-night stay with bed and breakfast and spa treatments in Cliff at Lyons in Co Kildare and Cliff House Hotel in Ardmore.
The prize also includes a stay at Cliff Townhouse on Dublin's Stephen's Green.
Now that she's won her first Ladies Day, Sinead reckons she'll try take the crown again next year.
"I think so. I think I have the bug now, the Ladies Day bug," she said.
