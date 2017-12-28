In pictures: Style steals the show on Ladies Day at Leopardstown

Dublin native Sinead Leonard emerged victorious in the style stakes at the Leopardstown Christmas Racing Festival and has been crowned the Best Dressed Lady in the CLIFF Style Awards.

The secondary school teacher (25) is a regular race-goer but has never won at Ladies Day before.

Her winning outfit was a green dress from Zara, paired with a hat by milliner Aoife Kirwan and a stole she borrowed from her mother. "I'm in shock, I actually cannot believe it. I'm thrilled," she said.

Finalists at the Cliff Style awards at the Leopardstown Christmas Racing Festival Pictures Brian McEvoy Neil Moody from Omagh -Winner of Most Sylish Man and Sinead Leonard from Beaumont, Dublin -Winner of Most Stylish lady at the Cliff Style awards at the Leopardstown Christmas Racing Festival Pictures Brian McEvoy Sinead Leonard from Beaumont, Dublin wearing a dress from Zara and a hat by Aoife Kirwan - Winner of Most Stylish lady at the Cliff Style awards at the Leopardstown Christmas Racing Festival Pictures Brian McEvoy Brian Ormond and Pippa O'Connor Picture: Gerry Mooney Doireann Garrihy at the Cliff Style awards at the Leopardstown Christmas Racing Festival Pictures Brian McEvoy Winning owner Michael O'Leary and his daughter Tiana Sonya Lennon, Adriaan Bartels of Cliff Group, Brendan Cortney and Bairbre Power at the Cliff Style awards at the Leopardstown Christmas Racing Festival Pictures Brian McEvoy Mary Mitchell O'Connor Picture: Gerry Mooney Laura Hanlon from Roscommon Picture: Gerry Mooney Linda Malone from Athboy and Linn Kane from Cork Picture: Gerry Mooney Vaida Dabseviciene from Crumlin and Viktorija Juskiene from Lucan Picture: Gerry Mooney Finalists in the Most Stylish Man Competition at the Cliff Style awards at the Leopardstown Christmas Racing Festival Pictures Brian McEvoy Race goers study the form during day three of the Leopardstown Christmas Festival Davina and Dawn Knight from Portarlington Co. Laois Catherine Lundon from Mullingar Picture: Gerry Mooney Finalists in the Most Stylish Lady Competition at the Cliff Style awards at the Leopardstown Christmas Racing Festival Pictures Brian McEvoy Kirstie Muldowney from Derry with daughters Darcy and Brooke at the Cliff Style awards at the Leopardstown Christmas Racing Festival Pictures Brian McEvoy

"I have been to Leopardstown before but never competed in Ladies Day. It took me about an hour and a half this morning to get ready which isn't too bad." Sinead reckons the secret to winning Ladies Day is preparation.

"I think the secret to winning is plan your outfit. Have a look in mind of what you want to look at and be confident in what you are wearing," she told Independent.ie. All of Sinead's family are racing fans and she is a regular attendee at other courses around the country.

"I love the horse racing itself, my brother Cillian is actually a jockey so we really get into it. He's down in Limerick today unfortunately and he's here in Leopardstown tomorrow so I just missed him," she said. "The atmosphere is incredible here. Everyone is in such a good mood, I think it's because it's Christmas time as well. Even though it's cold, no one seems to mind. Everyone is dressed for it."

Sinead won CLIFF's Ultimate Travel Package worth €5,000 which includes a three-night stay with bed and breakfast and spa treatments in Cliff at Lyons in Co Kildare and Cliff House Hotel in Ardmore.

The prize also includes a stay at Cliff Townhouse on Dublin's Stephen's Green.

Now that she's won her first Ladies Day, Sinead reckons she'll try take the crown again next year. "I think so. I think I have the bug now, the Ladies Day bug," she said.

Online Editors