'In 10 years' time, good vintage pieces will be like gold dust'

In the world of circular fashion, vintage is in a league of its own and beloved by Gen Y and Z, who rightly question the ecological impact of fast fashion.

Kathy Sherry (pictured left) is a respected authority in pre-loved vintage fashion and her expertise crosses the decades from the beaded flappers of the 1920s through to the mini-skirted dolls of the 1960s. She set up the vintage-clothing business Dirty Fabulous with her sister, Caroline Quinn (pictured right), and they are now a style destination on Glaslough Street in Monaghan, where they specialise in bridal, occasion wear and accessories.

"If you have vintage, don't give it away," is Kathy's advice. "In 10 or 15 years' time, good vintage pieces will be like gold dust, especially pieces from the 1930s, 1940s, 1950s and 1960s. Good pieces in wearable condition are getting more rare and expensive as time goes by. They are like little pieces of fashion history.

"It's like you are owning something that could be in a museum but it is in your own wardrobe - and you wouldn't dream of emptying out a museum to make space for something else."

