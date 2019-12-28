'In 10 years' time, good vintage pieces will be like gold dust'
In the world of circular fashion, vintage is in a league of its own and beloved by Gen Y and Z, who rightly question the ecological impact of fast fashion.
Kathy Sherry (pictured left) is a respected authority in pre-loved vintage fashion and her expertise crosses the decades from the beaded flappers of the 1920s through to the mini-skirted dolls of the 1960s. She set up the vintage-clothing business Dirty Fabulous with her sister, Caroline Quinn (pictured right), and they are now a style destination on Glaslough Street in Monaghan, where they specialise in bridal, occasion wear and accessories.
"If you have vintage, don't give it away," is Kathy's advice. "In 10 or 15 years' time, good vintage pieces will be like gold dust, especially pieces from the 1930s, 1940s, 1950s and 1960s. Good pieces in wearable condition are getting more rare and expensive as time goes by. They are like little pieces of fashion history.
"It's like you are owning something that could be in a museum but it is in your own wardrobe - and you wouldn't dream of emptying out a museum to make space for something else."
Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article.
People often want to make space in their wardrobe, or their style changes, but they should hold on to their vintage pieces because it's a limited resource and supply will eventually run out. "I always say to people who say, 'It doesn't fit,' that they should pass it on to somebody or just hold on to it," Kathy adds. "Vintage clothing and accessories hold their value as long as you keep them in good condition."
Investment-wise, Kathy says, there are always people searching for iconic, classic vintage dresses, and while it doesn't have to be by a particular designer, there are a few coveted names.
In the vintage clothing world, there is a holy grail of labels and Kathy namechecks Suzy Perette, an American dress-manufacturing company that created affordable versions of Parisian designs in the 1950s. Another couple of names to keep your eyes peeled for are Lilli Ann, a San Francisco label famous for tailoring, and Ceil Chapman from New York, who was noted for creating glamorous cocktail and party dresses. Fans of vintage evening wear should watch out for Malcolm Starr, who was a go-to designer during the 1960s and 1970s.
Weekend Magazine