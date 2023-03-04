| 3.6°C Dublin

‘I had to do it to honour Vicky Phelan’: Well-known Irish women step into the past for a unique photography exhibition

Last year, eleven performers and activists were asked to portray female trailblazers from Irish history. Photographer Emily Quinn reveals how it all started with her first portrait of the late Vicky Phelan

Hanna Sheehy-Skeffington, portrayed by Vicky Phelan. Picture: Emily Quinn Expand
Grace O&rsquo;Malley portrayed by Imelda May, dressed by Úna Burke and Sharon Hoey with a brooch by Kieran Cunningham. Picture: Emily Quinn Expand
Saint Brigid portrayed by model and climate activist Aine O&rsquo;Gorman, dressed by Peter O&rsquo;Brien. Shot at the church in Belvedere College, where Harry Clarke&rsquo;s stained-glass windows are, as Clarke was O&rsquo;Gorman&rsquo;s great-grandfather. Picture: Emily Quinn Expand
Anne Devlin portrayed by poet Felispeaks, dressed by Helen Steele. As a sign of loyalty to Robert Emmet, Devlin was buried with an Irish Wolfhound on her tomb, so this shot features two of these dogs. Picture: Emily Quinn Expand
Lady Gregory portrayed by actress Kate O&rsquo;Toole, dressed by Natalie B Coleman. Shot in the Abbey Theatre in a chair that Lady Gregory used to sit in that was taken out of archive storage for the shoot, against a mirror that was commissioned in 1904. Picture: Emily Quinn Expand
Countess Markievicz portrayed by actress Charlene McKenna, dressed by Simone Rocha. Shot at 12 Henrietta Street. Picture: Emily Quinn Expand
Hanna Sheehy-Skeffington, portrayed by Vicky Phelan, dressed by Madigan. Shot in the University of Limerick, where Phelan once studied. Picture: Emily Quinn Expand

It was a conversation with a good friend that sparked the idea for photographer Emily Quinn’s latest project. Back in 2013, her pal “had to make a big decision”, and Quinn was struck by the complexity of what it entailed. “I remember saying it always feels like it’s us women who have to make these big decisions, be it about our bodies or whatever,” she says.

The heart-to-heart got Quinn thinking about the strength of women, such as her friend and her mother, but it also got her thinking about Irish women of note from history. “We always celebrated these big male names growing up in school but I don’t remember too many female names,” she says. “So, I thought, I’m going to read into this a bit more. I started doing some research and I came up with my 11 favourite characters, and then it built from there.”

