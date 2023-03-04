‘I had to do it to honour Vicky Phelan’: Well-known Irish women step into the past for a unique photography exhibition

It was a conversation with a good friend that sparked the idea for photographer Emily Quinn’s latest project. Back in 2013, her pal “had to make a big decision”, and Quinn was struck by the complexity of what it entailed. “I remember saying it always feels like it’s us women who have to make these big decisions, be it about our bodies or whatever,” she says.

The heart-to-heart got Quinn thinking about the strength of women, such as her friend and her mother, but it also got her thinking about Irish women of note from history. “We always celebrated these big male names growing up in school but I don’t remember too many female names,” she says. “So, I thought, I’m going to read into this a bit more. I started doing some research and I came up with my 11 favourite characters, and then it built from there.”

Quinn knew she wanted to explore the notion of Irish womanhood by juxtaposing celebrated contemporary Irish women with sometimes neglected female historical figures. As the idea percolated, she decided to shoot the scenes in historical Irish locations and showcase the work of leading Irish fashion designers.

It was an ambitious idea by anyone’s reckoning. Add a pandemic, the birth of Quinn’s second child and conflicting schedules to the mix and there was a stage when the photographer thought the project was never going to come to fruition. “Over Christmas, I was having panic attacks, thinking this isn’t going to happen!” she says. “But then it just suddenly came together.”

Expand Close Hanna Sheehy-Skeffington, portrayed by Vicky Phelan, dressed by Madigan. Shot in the University of Limerick, where Phelan once studied. Picture: Emily Quinn / Facebook

That’s something of an understatement. In truth, it came together beautifully, seamlessly, and, according to many of the women who took part, synchronistically. “It’s amazing how a lot of our different planets collided as we were going along,” notes stylist Catherine Condell, who created the looks for each of the women. Quinn agrees: “The amount of serendipity that has brought all these pieces together… it turned into something quite magical, actually.”

It all started with the late Vicky Phelan, explains Quinn. Back in 2018, she was asked to photograph the activist for the cover of her book, Overcoming. “I remember my mother said, ‘Now, you look after that woman,’ so I decided not to do it in the studio. I thought, wouldn’t it be nice if I could do it at home where I could bake scones and make tea? She came to my house and then, afterwards, I read her book and realised she had gone through a lot even before cervical cancer was a thing in her life.”

After learning more about Phelan, Quinn knew she had to be among the line-up. It was her friend and collaborator, makeup artist Leonard Daly, who suggested they shoot her as Hanna Sheehy-Skeffington. “Hanna fought for women’s rights and so did Vicky,” says Quinn, explaining the thinking behind the decision.

“Vicky wasn’t feeling well on the day of the shoot, so she said, ‘Come down to the University of Limerick,’ where she was working,” she continues. “When we got to the university, they told us we couldn’t photograph outside because they were starting a class. They then told us they had one room free where we could shoot. It was the newly done-up courtroom, which I thought was most apt.”

Quinn was delighted with the photographs she captured of Phelan that day, but the Covid-19 pandemic stalled the rest of the project. Shoots were delayed and then cancelled. Women were ready to take part, and then they weren’t.

When Phelan died last year at the age of 48, Quinn was more determined than ever to get the project completed. “I thought, if I don’t do this project now, I never will. I have to do it and I have to honour Vicky, for International Women’s Day. Normally I might be a little bit shy about certain projects, but this time I wasn’t.”

Overcoming the fear of being bold got things moving for Quinn. “And I don’t know if it’s pure serendipity or pure coincidence or what,” she says, “but it all just fits in so beautifully and everyone really took on their character so well.”

Expand Close Anne Devlin portrayed by poet Felispeaks, dressed by Helen Steele. As a sign of loyalty to Robert Emmet, Devlin was buried with an Irish Wolfhound on her tomb, so this shot features two of these dogs. Picture: Emily Quinn / Facebook

The 10 other women were drawn from the worlds of art, music, acting, literature and activism. Charlene McKenna is Countess Markievicz, Imelda May is Grace O’Malley/Grainne Uaile, Maria Doyle Kennedy is Queen Maeve, Olwen Fouéré is Peig, Kate O’Toole is Lady Gregory, Simone Kirby is Eileen Gray, Domino Whisker is Mainie Jellett, Felispeaks is Anne Devlin, Aine O’Gorman is Saint Brigid and Cathy Belton is Maud Gonne.

Interestingly, and unbeknownst to Quinn, many of the women who were asked to take part had a strong connection with the women they were asked to portray. “Cathy Belton arrived to the shoot armed with so much passion for Maud Gonne,” remembers Quinn. It was much the same with Imelda May, who had “literally just finished” one of many books she had read on the life and times of Grainne Uaile when she received Quinn’s email.

“I’m a huge Grainne Uaile fan,” says the singer, poet and actor, “and I read up as much as I can about her. And the more I read up about her, the more I’m enthralled and inspired and impressed by her. I’ve been banging on about her for years.

“Her and Queen Elizabeth I and Mary Queen of Scots were the three women of the same time. Grainne Uaile and Queen Elizabeth were at loggerheads and having these meetings, and Grainne Uaile was well able for her. She was very, very clever and very astute at how she went about those meetings — and her life and her sons’ lives and her crew’s lives depended on her being good at this. And she just pushed ahead and broke barriers and did what she needed to do.

Expand Close Grace O’Malley portrayed by Imelda May, dressed by Úna Burke and Sharon Hoey with a brooch by Kieran Cunningham. Picture: Emily Quinn / Facebook

“This is going to sound mad, this is going to sound totally bonkers, but I talk to her from time to time,” May reveals, before recalling the weeks leading up to the launch of her album 11 Past The Hour. An industry pro told her that, because she was an older woman, the chances of the album going into the number-one slot were extremely slim. “And I thought, that’s b****cks, because I feel like I’m better than ever and I feel like I’m only coming into my own, to be honest.” Meanwhile, a collective called Why Not Her?, spearheaded by Linda Coogan Byrne, had collected data revealing how little airplay female musicians were getting on Irish radio stations. They were rooting for May to get to number one, which made her even more determined.

May, who was filming Fisherman’s Friends: One and All in Port Isaac at the time, remembers going for a run along the water’s edge. “The waves were smashing against the cliff and I knew from my research that Grainne Uaile had been around those waters. She was the ‘Pirate Queen’ of the sea and she had travelled all over. And I called on her, I really did. I felt her because she was such a strong spirit.” A few weeks later, May’s album reached the number-one spot. It was the first time an Irish female solo artist had gone to number one in five years.

For some of the other women involved in the project, it was an opportunity to delve deeper into the story of the women they were portraying. Actor McKenna had already read up on Countess Markievicz but, wanting “to show up informed”, she read even more. “There was loads I didn’t know and, whether it’s right or wrong that this tickled me, I loved that she ordered fur coats to prison. Okay, it was probably freezing, but I just thought, ‘Oh, get you! Well, you’re still a countess but you’re also a freedom fighter.’ I kind of hope that story is true. She might have approved of this fashion shoot then.”

McKenna was photographed in 12 Henrietta Street. “Countess Markievicz would have been in that actual house, so the energy is coming off the walls,” says McKenna. “It’s not a fake set, so there was just a lovely feeling that we were steeped in this. It’s like when you’re shooting on location and you’re shooting in real places as opposed to fake places. There’s always an added bonus to that because it’s real. It’s immediate access, I guess.”

Expand Close Countess Markievicz portrayed by actress Charlene McKenna, dressed by Simone Rocha. Shot at 12 Henrietta Street. Picture: Emily Quinn / Facebook

Actor O’Toole had a similar experience when she characterised Lady Gregory, who co-founded the Abbey Theatre with William Butler Yeats and Edward Martyn in 1904. “I was standing holding her actual chair — the beautifully carved wooden chair that she used to sit on to count the box-office takes every night, and the same chair that she used to sit on in the wings and have a look at the rehearsals.”

O’Toole, the daughter of Peter O’Toole, says she grew up knowing “how fortunate we are as a nation to have a woman who co-founded our national theatre. Everywhere else it’s men, men, men, men… and the Abbey is different in that regard, and Lady Gregory is every bit as important as Yeats, if not more so, because Yeats never sat in the corner counting the box-office receipts, I can assure you of that. She was very busy working to make sure the theatre was running, promoting the theatre in America as best she could, fundraising, but then also rolling her sleeves up and getting on with the day-to-day work of putting on shows and counting the money they were generating.”

Quinn says she chose women for the project based on them having similar passions and motivations to the historical figures they were portraying. Take poet Felispeaks, who characterises Devlin. “There were two faces to Anne Devlin,” explains Quinn. “She was Robert Emmet’s aide but she was also a rebel. I had decided very early on that I wanted someone from a new generation to be Anne Devlin. So we asked Felispeaks because I think of her as a poet but also a new voice for a new generation. She was photographed with two wolfhounds because Anne Devlin was buried with a wolfhound on her headstone as a sign of loyalty.”

Quinn met model O’Gorman when they were working on a fashion shoot in Kilkenny. On the journey back to Dublin, Quinn discovered that O’Gorman was a passionate climate activist. “She believes in it with every fibre of her being, and what she said to me that day got me interested in climate change a little bit more. I decided then that if I ever did this project, she had to be my Saint Brigid, because she represents the idea of looking after the world and looking after nature. Then I learned that her great-grandfather is Harry Clarke. My son goes to Belvedere College and they have Harry Clarke stained-glass windows in the chapel, so I knew that’s where we’d photograph her.”

Condell asked fashion designer Peter O’Brien to dress O’Gorman. “He has always, as he says, made ‘nun’s clothes’,” she laughs, “and he loves simplicity beyond.” O’Brien dug into his archives from his time as creative director at Rochas and suggested a floor-length navy wool dress and heavy black cloak “like from the turn of the century”, notes Condell.

A cream embroidered blouse was used as a wimple, and O’Brien accessorised the outfit with Christian Lacroix rosary beads that he had made during his time working with fashion house Chloé.

“The outfit is just so gorgeous,” says O’Gorman, who has a particular interest in sustainable fashion. “I really like the idea of having different archives of clothes and having older clothes that are still relevant. And these pieces are so timeless. Also, Saint Brigid’s image carries so many different mythological ideas but is still so strong for people. Similarly, these beautiful clothes are still being worn across decades, so there was a nice connection there that I really liked.”

Expand Close Saint Brigid portrayed by model and climate activist Aine O’Gorman, dressed by Peter O’Brien. Shot at the church in Belvedere College, where Harry Clarke’s stained-glass windows are, as Clarke was O’Gorman’s great-grandfather. Picture: Emily Quinn / Facebook

Quinn and Condell didn’t set out to dig into fashion designers’ past bodies of work and, yet, archival fashion became a running theme of the project. McKenna wore a military look from Simone Rocha’s 2016 collection. And, as it happens, the actress and fashion designer are good friends. “It was a total coincidence,” says McKenna, “but I knew the clothes were going to be amazing.”

Fashion designer Louise Kennedy was asked to dress actor Belton as Gonne. “We were initially going to go for a wonderful printed chiffon shirt that I adore,” explains Condell, “but instead of using something modern, Louise said, ‘Hang on a minute,’ and she ran upstairs and came down with a beaded jacket she designed 20 years ago. And now she’s going to redesign it for next winter.”

There were lots of “little lightbulb moments” along the way, Condell continues. “We dressed [singer] Maria Doyle Kennedy as Queen Maeve and, having worked with Lainey Keogh so much, I just thought ‘bingo’. We got this wonderful crocheted dress and a burnt-orange throw — that [outfit] was just a given.” It made for a captivating picture, adds Quinn. “Maria got into character and she just looks so powerfully strong in the shot.”

When artist Whisker came on board to portray Jellett, Condell discovered that Ceadogán Rugmakers in Wexford had produced a series of rugs based on the late artist’s original gouache drawings. Jellett’s art became the backdrop while Whisker’s art provided the costume. “Her mother, fashion designer Mariad Whisker, made this wonderful silk tulle piece, and Domino, who is making great waves in the world with her embroidery art, embroidered a black crow onto it,” explains Condell. “She was the main carer for her dad when he had Alzheimer’s, and when he passed away, she bought a Mainie Jellett drawing to remember him. It all connects...”

In the wrong hands, a shoot of this nature could have slipped into pantomime. But the styling is impeccably considered and as relevant to the era it portrays as it is today. And for many of the women, the clothes helped them step further into the characters they were conveying. “The more I put on the clothes, the more I felt Grainne Uaile in me,” says May who wears an Úna Burke leather top, Sharon Hoey skirt and bodice and her own Tara brooch by Kieran Cunningham. “I felt like I could conjure her up and the clothes made me feel incredibly invincible.”

Expand Close Lady Gregory portrayed by actress Kate O’Toole, dressed by Natalie B Coleman. Shot in the Abbey Theatre in a chair that Lady Gregory used to sit in that was taken out of archive storage for the shoot, against a mirror that was commissioned in 1904. Picture: Emily Quinn / Facebook

O’Toole wore a bespoke full-length black silk dress with a train by Natalie B Coleman. “It was like wearing a cloud, it was so light,” she says. “Normally, to get into period costumes, you have to be laced into a corset, but she managed to create the same kind of silhouette just by clever arranging.”

Actor Fouéré, who portrays Peig, wears a Colin Burke Aran jumper and a Lou Brennan scarf “based on the scarf they probably would have worn on the islands to keep them warm”, explains Quinn. “She took on the role beautifully,” she says. “It was exquisite.” Actor Kirby, who portrays Gray, was photographed alongside replica Eileen Gray pieces provided by museum.ie. “It really elevated the shot,” says Quinn.

It all came together beautifully, and the final shots show that the whole can be greater than the sum of its parts. “Our sponsors Powers Whiskey, AskPaul, CKS Accountancy and vStream made it possible to execute,” says Quinn. “And I might have come up with the idea but my crew, Catherine Condell, makeup artist Leonard Daly, hair stylist Jenni Crawford and videographer Mark Henderson have been brilliant and, without them, this wouldn’t have been possible.”

“It’s such a cool idea,” says McKenna, “and it weaves in the past and the present with all these fashion designers. I think every woman who blazed a trail before us from the past is why we’re in our positions today. And I think it’s great that we’re talking about all these women. It brings them to the now, and I think they deserve that because they were awesome.”

Art of Strength is currently showing at Atelier Now, Dublin 2. See artofstrength.ie for more