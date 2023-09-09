‘I discovered Jackie Kennedy used Waterford Crystal chandeliers in the renovation of the White House’: the Irish designer reimagining a style icon at NY Fashion Week

Dubliner Jacqueline Quinn makes her debut at New York Fashion Week tonight with a collection inspired by her namesake Jacqueline Kennedy. She tells Weekend about how her passion for the former first lady’s style has lead her to write a book about her influence

Jacqueline Kennedy in an iconic Oleg Cassini gown with Frank Sinatra at a pre-inauguration gala in Washington DC in 1961. Picture: GAB Archive/Redferns

Bairbre Power Today at 03:30