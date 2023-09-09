‘I discovered Jackie Kennedy used Waterford Crystal chandeliers in the renovation of the White House’: the Irish designer reimagining a style icon at NY Fashion Week
Dubliner Jacqueline Quinn makes her debut at New York Fashion Week tonight with a collection inspired by her namesake Jacqueline Kennedy. She tells Weekend about how her passion for the former first lady’s style has lead her to write a book about her influence
When Rosemary Quinn decided in 1965 to name her only daughter after Jacqueline Kennedy, the former first lady of the US, the Dublin mum couldn’t possibly have dreamt of the far-reaching creative consequences of her decision.