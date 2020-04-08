| 11.5°C Dublin

High maintenance: some home solutions

 

Hangers are a major sub category in wardrobe maintenance: Stock Image

Getty Images/Vetta

Your best friend in the DIY wardrobe upkeep department can be found on the baking aisle.

1. Buy yourself a few bags of bread soda (sodium bicarbonate). Mixed with warm water, it softens fabrics naturally and in the washing machine it can help regulate the pH level in the water. Savvy cleaners who have smokers in their lives can use baking soda in warm water to steep clothes and get rid of the odour of cigarette smoke and it also works on underarm perspiration too! It goes without saying that you should always check the manufacturer's washing instructions and recommended temperatures on the label. If you spot any net washing bags on sale in the supermarkets, grab them. They help clothes survive the rough and tumble of our spring cleaning zeal.

2. Distilled white vinegar is another surprise performer. The mild acetic acid acts as a brightener and whitener. It also will get rid of any mildew smell and is good for deodorising clothing as well removing stains. Our doggie doesn't shed but a little vinegar added to the rinse cycle will help prevent pet hair or lint from clinging to your clothes.