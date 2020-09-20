Green is the new black

Fashion fans will be familiar with the concept of 'cost per wear' - the division of what you've paid for a particular garment by the number of times that you wear it. We've often used it as an excuse to treat ourselves to something new; sure, if we wear it every second day then it's practically paid for itself, right?

As we're all becoming increasingly aware, however, there's another 'cost per wear' beyond the actual price tag to factor in: the cost to the environment of manufacturing, transporting and selling that garment. So, just as we should all consider how many times we're likely to actually wear that gorgeous new dress that we've become instantly obsessed with, before investing in it, we should also be considering how it's been made.

This month, high-street favourite Penneys is unveiling a major new sustainability initiative. The 'Time for change. A better future' campaign sees a brand-new range of clothing and homewares essentials land in stores, all of which have been made using either materials derived from recycled plastics or using sustainable cotton.

According to Penneys - which trades under the Primark banner outside of Ireland - this more than doubles its offering of pieces made from recycled materials, adding up to 40 million items. The number of sustainable cotton products will also increase, to some 60 million items. To help with this, the retailer has developed a Sustainable Cotton Programme under which it plans to train 160,000 farmers on more environmentally-friendly practices for growing cotton over the next two years.

Expand Close Organic-cotton T-shirt, €4; trousers made using recycled materials, €13; loafers, €6 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Organic-cotton T-shirt, €4; trousers made using recycled materials, €13; loafers, €6

Impressively, the company is also committing to eliminating all single-use plastic from its business. It has already reduced the number of plastic hangers and packaging, and will continue to do so. It's also cut down on single-use stickers and labels, and plans to reduce these by another 300 million in the next year.

So, yes, the new Better Future range has the green credentials. And as these photos, which were shot by world-renowned photographer Rankin, show, it provides you with wardrobe staples that make a fashion statement too.

"I am so proud to have worked with Primark on their Better Future campaign," Rankin says of bringing the new range to life through his photography. "Primark's commitment to change is something that is truly in line with my personal beliefs. To work with such a big brand focusing on sustainability in such a public way felt like a natural partnership to me."

Photography by Rankin

Sunday Independent