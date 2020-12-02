| 5.3°C Dublin

Get the Princess Diana look: Royal-inspired cardigans that are perfect for a low-key festive season

Take inspiration from the royal’s casual wardrobe in ‘The Crown’ with our selection of the best pieces on the high street

Emma Corrin as Diana, wearing a floral embroidered cardigan, in Netflix show 'The Crown'

Des Willie/Netflix

Meadhbh McGrath

Thanks to The Crown, the Diana look is back, embraced by audiences the world over. Since season four launched on Netflix last month, viewers have fallen in love all over again with the princess, played by newcomer Emma Corrin, and as well as avidly watching her “fairytale” unravel, it’s no surprise that fashion fans are lusting after Diana’s meticulously recreated wardrobe.

While we all ‘oohed’ and ‘aahed’ at the dazzling gowns and jewels, it’s her early casual looks that are most relevant to viewers in lockdown.

For those seeking WFH style inspiration, the standout is her array of knitwear, including the notorious black sheep jumper, the llama-printed knit, and a gorgeous floral embroidered cardigan.

