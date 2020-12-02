Get the Princess Diana look: Royal-inspired cardigans that are perfect for a low-key festive season

Thanks to The Crown, the Diana look is back, embraced by audiences the world over. Since season four launched on Netflix last month, viewers have fallen in love all over again with the princess, played by newcomer Emma Corrin, and as well as avidly watching her “fairytale” unravel, it’s no surprise that fashion fans are lusting after Diana’s meticulously recreated wardrobe.

While we all ‘oohed’ and ‘aahed’ at the dazzling gowns and jewels, it’s her early casual looks that are most relevant to viewers in lockdown.

For those seeking WFH style inspiration, the standout is her array of knitwear, including the notorious black sheep jumper, the llama-printed knit, and a gorgeous floral embroidered cardigan.

If you’re planning to upgrade your back-of-the-chair cardigan for a new season of Zoom calls, we’ve rounded up the best statement pieces on the high street.

The long and short of it

The cardigan was catapulted into an ‘It’ item last summer when Katie Holmes was photographed wearing hers with a matching bra, christened with the rather ungainly portmanteau “the bra-digan”. You’ll find dozens of these coordinating sets on the high street, but there’s a distinct whiff of “fashion victim” about them that indicates they are best left to the Instagrammers.

Expand Close Katie Holmes wore her cardigan with matching bra

Steer clear, too, of styles that more often than not appear dated and ageing, such as the waterfall cardigan. Long cardigans in general — or “coatigans”, to use another lubberly term — can come over a little too much like a dressing gown in the wrong cut or fabric, though on Zoom, no can tell.

The most popular shape is the cropped, slouchy cardigan, though if you prefer a standard length, there are lots of classic cardigans elevated with design details including bell sleeves, ruffled trims, and waist ties.

Frumpy to fabulous

Before they became an Insta-hit, cardigans had earned a reputation as the preserve of cuddly grandmotherly types. If you’re somewhere in between Katie Holmes and Miss Marple, though, there are still stylish options to choose from.

In the dark days of 2020, your cardigan should be more than just functional — something to help get you out of bed on a cold morning, rather than an anonymous shrug you throw on to beat the chill.

Expand Close Cashmere cardigan, €135 from MarksandSpencer.ie

Look for cardigans in cheering colours and prints to lift your spirits, whether it’s M&S’s leopard print cashmere style or a simple navy cardigan with rainbow buttons, such as Boden’s merino wool number.

Expand Close Boden merino blend cardigan, €102 from Next.ie

For a true statement style, take your cue from Diana with a floral patterned knit — Zara’s version with frilled collar is a great likeness, while Hayley Menzies’s bubblegum pink bobbled one is a cult favourite and Day Birger et Mikkelsen’s take on the look boasts flowers and pearl buttons.

Expand Close Alpaca blend, €59.95 from Zara

Expand Close Intarsia cardigan, €365.50 from Hayley Menzies

Expand Close Day Birger et Mikkelsen embroidered cardigan, €220 from MacBees.ie

Vintage appeal

Given how much the look draws on vintage design, you can find tons of desirable cardigans in vintage and second-hand shops. Buying online can be tricky, however, as many second-hand shops do not offer returns.

Check the size details carefully, and don’t be afraid to reach out to the seller for more information and photos if you’re still not sure. As well as taking your own measurements, compare them to similar items you already have in your wardrobe.

There are several Irish sellers on Depop offering statement cardigans, or have a look at the Dublin-based ByTheMoonVintage.com, which has a more curated selection, and Thriftify.ie, a platform that connects Irish charity shops.

Expand Close Beatrice B mohair blend cardigan, €258 from ErreEsse.ie

Expand Close Acrylic cardigan, €99 from KitriStudio.eu

Cold comfort

Although some sites provide virtual try-ons, there’s no way to tell how a product will feel until it’s actually in your hands, so you’ll need to pay close attention to the fabric composition to ascertain how warm and cosy your cardie is likely to be.

Don’t make any assumptions based on price — it’s not unusual for brands to brazenly slap a €250 price tag on a cardigan composed of manmade fabrics, particularly if they can crow about using “recycled polyester” or other eco-friendly buzzwords.

In terms of natural fabrics, merino wool is typically the most affordable, while cashmere will be the softest and usually the thinnest, and alpaca the warmest. It’s also hypo-allergenic, which makes it a good choice for those who can’t wear wool but want something toastier than acrylic.

Expand Close Acrylic cardigan, €55 from Topshop

Slouch in style

“Styling” a cardigan at the moment is about as complicated as tossing one over leggings and a T-shirt, but in general, oversized shapes work best with fitted ensembles, while cropped designs over high-waisted trousers or skirts will draw the eye to your natural waistline.

The beauty of the statement cardigan right now, though, is that it’s an outfit in itself, perfect for Zoom meetings, quizzes or other virtual get-togethers.

It gives the impression you’ve put some (but not too much) effort in — we predict these tricked-out cardigans will be doing a lot of the heavy lifting this festive season, too.

Expand Close Wool cardigan, €99 from Stories

