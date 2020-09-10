From Richard Quinn to Christian Dior: Brown Thomas launches new Autumn/Winter 2020 season with fashion film

Brown Thomas has launched its new season by unveiling a 15-minute fashion film which showcases pieces from the new Autumn/Winter 2020 collections of designers like Balenciaga, Dries Van Noten, Erdem, Jill Sander, Miu Miu, Victoria Beckham, Isabel Marant, Alexander McQueen and Christian Dior.

Leading Irish design stars like Richard Quinn and JW Anderson are in the mix too along with a sprinkling of new labels to store such as Khaite, which is designed in New York, and Bernadette which is an exciting and colourful new label from Antwerp.

It comes from mother-and-daughter-team Bernadette and Charlotte de Geyter. The latter trained with Simone Rocha in London after studying at the Royal Academy of Fine Arts.

The new season trends show how designers have reinvented the classics by reconsidering the proportions of oversized outerwear and white shirts.

Grey knitted dress €1190 and cream boiled wool coat €1480, both by Isabel Marant, Brown Thomas

Whatsapp Grey knitted dress €1190 and cream boiled wool coat €1480, both by Isabel Marant, Brown Thomas

Streetwear and utility merge and knitwear has become a key staple as our relationship with our home grows. The mix includes fine to heavy-gauge sweaters in autumnal hues of grey, caramel and rich brown.

Sustainability is at the helm of many of the collections. Black is a key colour for the incoming season with designers like Balenciaga, JW Anderson, Victoria Beckham, Khaite and Jil Sander giving it special attention.

Alexander McQueen red sculpted knit jumper €974, Brown Thomas

Whatsapp Alexander McQueen red sculpted knit jumper €974, Brown Thomas

However, winter skies will be brightened up by vibrant colours too. Expect to see lots of metallic hues, something the Belgian designer Dries Van Noten has excelled at with exquisite fabrics.

Shelly Corkery, fashion director of the Brown Thomas group said: “These unprecedented times have amplified our appreciation for our own surroundings and we wanted to celebrate the beauty and romanticism of our beautiful country.”

Jill Sander cream wool cape €3750 and Khaite silk dress worn underneath €1100, Bottega Veneta shoes €720, Brown Thomas

Whatsapp Jill Sander cream wool cape €3750 and Khaite silk dress worn underneath €1100, Bottega Veneta shoes €720, Brown Thomas

The film - with 75 looks from 21 brands - reveals how this season, designers have looked to the past and there is a marked revival of vintage, craft and heritage.

Shelly Corkery commented on how strong the collections are: “I do think people have reflected a lot on their wardrobes over the last six months. People are buying better and thinking about their purchases more. They will think about what they really need, and love, and will buy better.”

The entire film can be viewed on brownthomas.com from Saturday.

Online Editors