Four ways to look festively amazing at your online Christmas drinks party

Party season is upon us, but this year, it comes with a digital twist. Like much else in 2020, the Christmas do has moved online, with Zoom get-togethers, interactive workshops and yet another round of virtual pub quizzes replacing the standard office blowouts and ‘12 Pubs’.

Although the festivities are considerably more understated, there’s no need to throw in the towel when it comes to getting dressed up. Indeed, being stuck at home means it’s more important than ever to create your own fun, and what you wear can go a long way towards drumming up the festive spirit.

Here, we break down the fail-safe outfit formulas for all of your on and offline gatherings this Christmas.

Sequin dress, €39.99 from H&M

Sequin dress, €39.99 from H&M

Seize the sequins

They’re a Christmas cliché and for good reason. Sparkle is a must this time of year: it immediately lifts the glam factor, signals that you’ve made an effort and literally dazzles on screen. The silhouette should be easy and loose — there’s no point stuffing yourself into anything tight or clingy or plunging this season (unless you feel like it), so you can ditch the bodycon and the shapewear for more fluid shapes.

All Saints’ beaded mini is a suitably glitzy yet comfy option, or check out H&M’s sequinned midi, which boasts a Zoom-ready puffed sleeve and high collar. Alternatively, liven up existing items with some well-placed shimmer — earrings remain the easiest route for elevating an outfit to ‘partywear’, while hair bands don’t have to come with antlers to bring Christmas cheer. Mango’s gorgeous headpiece will add vintage glamour to a simple top and soft make-up, with rhinestones cascading down the forehead.

Velvet jumpsuit, €169 from Massimo Dutti

Velvet jumpsuit, €169 from Massimo Dutti

Treat yourself to sumptuous fabrics

Velvet is another festive staple, but a notably cosier one now that parties have relocated to the couch. A velvet dress or jumpsuit will look fabulously luxe and, in certain cuts, can be considered a particularly decadent loungewear upgrade.

Massimo Dutti’s black jumpsuit has a roomy fit with a shawl-style collar, the kind of interesting neckline that really sings on screen, or have a look at Marks & Spencer’s relaxed velvet blazer, which the more daring might favour belted with nothing underneath, or can be worn with a plain camisole and dark jeans. If you’re venturing outdoors, you can even snap up a velvet or devore face-covering (€42, EdinaRonay.com) — so much more sophisticated than the novelty Christmas ones you won’t bother with come January, and warmer than thin cotton or linen masks.

Feather trim shirt, €55 from River Island

Feather trim shirt, €55 from River Island

Indulge in some on-screen drama

Pyjamas have undergone a major image overhaul in 2020, with many high-end brands turning out luxurious interpretations of the classic matching sets. Feather-trimmed versions are especially popular and, as well as being fun and festive, they can be worn as separates and dressed up or down depending on the occasion. See River Island’s glossy black style, with detachable feather cuffs — patently not for the bedroom, and therefore all the better for a virtual knees-up. Wear with the matching trousers and you can really wow if an impromptu dance party kicks off.

Those who fancy a burst of colour on-screen are spoiled for choice — we recommend a statement cardigan, like & Other Stories’ red version with golden heart-shaped buttons for a hint of Christmas that’ll last beyond the season. If you haven’t been out of leggings since March, try a floaty maxi skirt like the pleated number from Next’s Label/Mix collection, which is similarly low-effort (no tights required), yet pleasingly dramatic for wafting around in with posh mules or kitten heels.

Brooch, €85 from Essentiel-Antwerp.com

Brooch, €85 from Essentiel-Antwerp.com

Brooch the subject

For those on a budget, a well-chosen accessory can do a lot of the hard work for you both on-screen and for outdoor gatherings. Earrings and hair accessories work well, but for something more unexpected, try a brooch. The long-neglected piece is making a comeback — for years, all you could hope to find were diddly-eye Celtic designs, but thankfully, there are far more stylish iterations on the high street today.

Cork boutique Olori.ie stocks bold glass beaded brooches by Italian brand Radà, or for a cheap and cheerful pick-me-up, look to Zara’s range of sculptural brooches, all under €15.

If you want to really go big, though, get yourself one of Essentiel Antwerp’s exuberant feather brooches — sort of like a mini boa and available in turquoise, yellow, peach and black. It’s just the kind of over-the-top, playful piece guaranteed to raise a smile this season.