Fashion world bids fond adieu to Chanel legend Karl Lagerfeld

The fashion world has paid heartfelt tributes to Karl Lagerfeld, who has died after more than three decades at the helm of Chanel.

The fashion world has paid heartfelt tributes to Karl Lagerfeld, who has died after more than three decades at the helm of Chanel.

The acclaimed German fashion icon died yesterday morning at the age of 85 following a period of ill-health.

Since the news of his death was first reported by French media, members of the fashion world and celebrity fans have been paying their respects.

Irish couturier Peter O'Brien, a friend of Lagerfeld's, described his death as "the end of an era".

"Karl was the last of that type of designer in that golden age in Paris in the 1960s and 1970s," he said.

"He took those identifiable coats, the tweeds, the camelias and made Chanel the monster it is today. It was genius, the man was an utter genius.

"The wonderful thing about him is that he didn't design by committee. He did it all himself, it was extraordinary," he said.

Irish designer Louise Kennedy recalled meeting Lagerfeld about 20 years ago at a dinner in Dublin. "He's always been a hero of mine," she said.

"The man constantly reinvented himself. I was privileged to meet him many, many years ago. I've watched how he was always moving forward. I think he always brought a very young perspective. He was influenced by some incredibly vibrant musicians. He was always ahead of the trend."

Bernard Arnault, chairman and chief executive of LVMH, said: "With the passing of Karl Lagerfeld we have lost a creative genius who helped to make Paris the fashion capital of the world and Fendi one of the most innovative Italian houses."

Spice Girl-turned-designer Victoria Beckham paid tribute to the German-born 85-year-old on Instagram. "So incredibly sad to hear this," she wrote. "Karl was a genius and always so kind and generous to me both personally and professionally. RIP."

Italian designer Donatella Versace wrote that Lagerfeld touched the lives of so many.

"We will never forget your incredible talent and endless inspiration. We were always learning from you," she wrote on Instagram.

Actress Diane Kruger also paid her respects on social media: "Karl, I cannot tell you how much you meant to me and how much I will miss you. I will never forget your kindness towards me, your laughs, your imagination."

The acclaimed fashion designer had been at French luxury brand Chanel since 1983. His death comes after he missed the Chanel haute couture show in Paris in January.

He was also creative director of LVMH-owned Italian fur and fashion house Fendi.

Irish Independent