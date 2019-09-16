Woodstock prints and 1970s styles give retro vibe to catwalk at London Fashion Week

As someone who eats four avocados a day, Victoria Beckham likes greens in her kitchen - and she likes the colour on her fashion runway, too.

As someone who eats four avocados a day, Victoria Beckham likes greens in her kitchen - and she likes the colour on her fashion runway, too.

Victoria's dress-centric Spring Summer 2020 collection, shown at London Fashion Week (LFW) yesterday, was very dynamic - and that was her intention as she set out to dress "dynamic women".

Her choice of colours -including two greens, one a striking pistachio - were very strong and so was the collection, which was big on tailoring and wearability.

Gone, banished to the annals of Beckham history, are all those bodycon silhouettes with a giant zip snaking up the back that early Victoria was famous for, replaced by elegant, flowy, fluid, feminine shapes.

Gentle ruffles were used to great effect on dresses in striking block colours and ran vertically down the sides or from just under a dropped empire line, moving with chic sophistication down the sides.

There was a distinctly 1970s vibe to the collection and the homage to the Studio 54 gal included an ivory white trouser suit with matching waterfall ruffle blouse and black neck tie. The addition of simple ruffles to under the V-neck of an uber-plain, long, black sheath dress transported it to a whole new level of sexy.

Models present creations during the Victoria Beckham catwalk show at London Fashion Week in London. Photo: REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Victoria's looks were sent out into the Grand Reception Room of Dunbar Court at the Foreign Office off Whitehall, with the lanquid, girly numbers imbued with lots of movement interspersed with lean tailoring, such as blazers in boyish checks and buff raincoats worn over checks anda yellow polo.

Backstage, a delighted Victoria monitored sales of her brand new beauty line and revealed what's next in her global plan. It's wellness.

The former Posh Spice has her eyes set firmly on aiding the modern woman to look and feel good from the inside out. In short, to be the best version of themselves.

Fans of Gwyneth and The Goop will be watching this space closely.

David Beckham and his children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper attend the Victoria Beckham catwalk show at London Fashion Week in London. Photo: REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Rixo, the one-half Irish fashion label run by Orlagh McCloskey and Henrietta Rix, rolled out their 'Back to the Garden' collection featuring Woodstock-inspired prints.

'Back to the Garden' is a lyric borrowed from Joni Mitchell's bohemian ballad about that famed free-spirited music festival, and the collection is filled with ombre colour fades, hand-painted psychedelic butterflies, paisley prints and golden embellishment.

The models at an installation at the Old Chelsea sorting office on the King's Road were styled like nostalgic 1960s flower children and the designers' personal vintage accessories of silk scarves and iconic Terry de Havilland signature platforms completed the looks.

While LFW is all about showcasing Spring Summer 2020, the Rixo designers, who took the high street by storm three years ago, are following the 'see now, buy now' business model, where the new pieces were available for customers to buy immediately.

They said that, in an effort to remain sustainable and special, the collection is made up of limited styles.

Each piece will be one of no more than 150 and in the spirit of counterculture, this limited-edition collection is available to buy on their website and their pop-up on the King's Road.

Irish Independent