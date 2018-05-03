Style Fashion News

Thursday 3 May 2018

Who's that girl? Gigi Hadid is unrecognisable (and not in a good way) on the cover of Vogue Italia

Gigi Hadid presents her TommyXGigi Collection during #TogetherTour on September 26, 2017 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Robert Marquardt/Getty Images)
US model Gigi Hadid presents a creation by Isabel Marant during the 2018/2019 fall/winter collection fashion show on March 1, 2018 in Paris. / AFP PHOTO / Patrick KOVARIKPATRICK KOVARIK/AFP/Getty Images
Gigi Hadid comment
Gigi Hadid covers Vogue Italia, May 2018
Zayn Malik and girlfriend Gigi Hadid. Picture: Instagram
Gigi Hadid and boyfriend Zayn Malik. Picture: Instagram
Gigi Hadid in New York City
Gigi Hadid (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Gigi Hadid is in hot water over some heavy handed editing.

The 23-year-old supermodel features on the cover of Vogue Italia this month (her 27th international Vogue cover), but followers have been quick to point out that she looks "nothing" like her usual self, while many were quick to note that her skin tone is significantly darker.

Hadid shared the 'High Voltage' issue on Instagram on Wednesday and most were quick to point out how different she looks on the cover, wearing a Dolce & Gabbana sequin jumpsuit and crown.

"Completely different person; she looks like a completely different race," one wrote.

"I didn't even recognize you. Why doesn't this look like you lol," another said.

"Too much Photoshop. Doesn't even look like u," wrote another.

Hundreds more have commented about her appearance on social media.

It isn't the first time she has been criticised for what some say are racially insensitive appearances in the mag. Back in 2015, she donned a number of multi-coloured afros in an editorial.

vogue cover 4.png
Meanwhile, the popular model has reportedly rekindled her relationship with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik. After more than two years together, they announced in March they would be going their separate ways, but were pictured kissing on the streets of New York earlier this week.

"[They] broke up because it wasn't working and nothing has really changed," a source told E!, adding that they aren't 'officially' back together.

"[She] does love him, but she isn't completely sure this is where she wants to be right now. They are both so busy with their careers and traveling the world. It makes it very difficult to be in a relationship."

"He misses her and can't stand being apart. Gigi's a little bit more hesitant."

Gigi Hadid and boyfriend Zayn Malik. Picture: Instagram
