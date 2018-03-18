Who is paying for Meghan Markle's very expensive wardrobe?

Meghan Markle has become an overnight style icon since announcing her engagement to Britain's Prince Harry.

The 36-year-old actress' style has been scrutinised from every angle by elite fashion magazines and unforgiving tabloids, and the general consensus is she is one impeccably dressed woman. Her tailored ensembles are a far cry from her early red carpet looks, which were more fitting for her life as a rising star on American television, whereas now, her princess in waiting status is reflected in her clothing, with subtle tweaks to her signature style.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle walk through the corridors of the Palace of Holyroodhouse on their way to a reception for young people at the Palace on February 13, 2018 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

So, who covers the cost of her statement pieces like a €4,000 Alexander McQueen tuxedo or her €1,250 Stella McCartney coats? Not to mention that now infamous $78,000 Ralph & Russo gown she wore in her engagement photos? It turns out that Markle and her fiancé are digging deep into their own pockets to cover the costs. Royals are forbidden from borrowing clothes from designers, so anything you see her or Kate Middleton wear, they've paid for, albeit discreetly.

An assistant will reach out to important designers and pull clothes for them to choose before a decision is made and transaction finalised. Markle isn't exactly short of cash, she reportedly earned $50,000 an episode for Suits, contributing to her net worth, believed to be over €1m, but it's Harry immense personal fortune of €25 million that sets them over the top.

After the wedding, her wardrobe costs will be budgeted into the Duchy of Cornwall income, the trust run by Prince Charles for William and Kate, Harry, and soon to be Meghan.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle take part in an International Women's Day event at Millennium Point in Birmingham, to encourage young women to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and maths (Stem) subjects

