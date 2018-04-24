Style Fashion News

Tuesday 24 April 2018

What she wore: how Kate Middleton honoured Diana as she introduced her third child to the world

Prince William and Kate Middleton holding their third child outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital on April 23, left, and Prince Charles with Princess Diana holding Prince Harry in 1984, right
Prince William and Kate Middleton holding their third child outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital on April 23, left, and Prince Charles with Princess Diana holding Prince Harry in 1984, right
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their newborn son outside the Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital in Paddington, London
Kate's mother Carole visits the Duchess in hospital wearing a patterned tea-dress by Kiely
June 2013: After the birth of Prince George, she wore a beautiful blue and white polka dot dress by her favourite designer - Jenny Packham
Kate Middleton and Prince William leaving hospital with George in 2013
Prince William and Kate leave the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital with their newborn son in London, England, July 13, 2013.
Prince William and Kate Middleton leave the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital with their newborn son.
Prince William and Kate Middleton outside the Lindo Wing with Baby George Alexander Louis.
File photo dated 16/09/1984 of Prince William waving to the crowd as he leaves the Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital, London, with his nanny Barbara Barnes, after spending approximately 20 minutes visiting his mother the Princess of Wales and his new-born baby brother Prince Harry.
The Duke of Cambridge holds the hand of his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, as he carries their newborn son from the Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital in Paddington, London
Kate Middleton and Prince William present Princess Charlotte to the world on the steps of the Lindo Wing at St Mary's hospital in London
Prince George and dad Prince William
Princess Diana holding baby Prince Harry as she and Prince Charles leave St. Marys hospital in London, 1984
1. Let's start at the top: We first met Prince George outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, London with his parents Kate Middleton and Prince William.
Caitlin McBride

Caitlin McBride

Kate Middleton understands more than anyone the relevance of a picture.

While most new parents get to bask in their newborn joy for at least a few days, with only close friends and immediate family meeting the new arrival, Kate and Prince William have a more formal affair, 'the big reveal' on the steps of St Mary's Hospital just hours after welcoming their third child.

The Duke of Cambridge holds the hand of his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, as he carries their newborn son from the Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital in Paddington, London
The Duke of Cambridge holds the hand of his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, as he carries their newborn son from the Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital in Paddington, London

As they did with Prince George in 2013, Princess Charlotte in 2015 and now with their new prince, all eyes were on Kate mere hours after being in labour, in particular on her choice of outfit.

With George, it was a polka dot blue and white Jenny Packham dress, believed to be an homage to William's mother, the late Princess Diana, who wore a similar polka dot shift dress when she introduced her eldest son to the world.

It's clear that the young royals understand the importance of nostalgia - we were treated to those adorable pictures of George, clasping on to his father in order to be the first family member to meet his new little sister three years ago, mirroring the adorable photos of William holding hands with his nanny Barbara Barnes to meet Harry for the first time in 1984.

Next is the hair and makeup, Kate naturally has her personal hairstylist come into the hospital in order to give style her hair in a bouncy blowdry and a makeup artist on hand to help her look picture ready.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their newborn son outside the Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital in Paddington, London
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their newborn son outside the Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital in Paddington, London

Through the years, Kate has changed up her hair with brief experimentations with a fringe and a four inch chop last year, but as always with her pregnancies, it's back to her signature mid-length bounce.

At their third child, the experience is old hat to them, but wherever Kate goes, the fashion police follow.

Princess Diana holding baby Prince Harry as she and Prince Charles leave St. Marys hospital in London, 1984
Princess Diana holding baby Prince Harry as she and Prince Charles leave St. Marys hospital in London, 1984

In 2013, she was hailed as 'brave' and 'normal' because her bump was still visible (it was less than a day after she'd given birth) - critics hid under the guise of 'brave', women saw someone they could relate to. The second time around, she wore a yellow floral piece by the same designer.

For her third, she wore another dress by Packham, this time a red shift dress with white lace collar detail, another tribute to Diana, who wore a near identical number when she introduced Harry to the world on the same steps of the hospital 34 years ago.

File photo dated 16/09/1984 of Prince William waving to the crowd as he leaves the Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital, London, with his nanny Barbara Barnes, after spending approximately 20 minutes visiting his mother the Princess of Wales and his new-born baby brother Prince Harry.
File photo dated 16/09/1984 of Prince William waving to the crowd as he leaves the Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital, London, with his nanny Barbara Barnes, after spending approximately 20 minutes visiting his mother the Princess of Wales and his new-born baby brother Prince Harry.

Online Editors

Related Content

Style Newsletter

Stay on top of the latest fashion, beauty and celeb gossip in our Style newsletter.

Independent Style

Also in this section