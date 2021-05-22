Catherine Furlong won the Tipperary Crystal Romi Dublin Virtual Style Event at the Curragh Racecourse on Saturday, the first racing style event of the season.

Impressionist painters were the inspiration for a Wexford woman who has scooped top prize at the first racing style event of the season.

The judges noted her ability to re-style a piece into a new outfit.

The 33-year-old embraced the virtual style event and posed for photographs in the front garden.

Stunning Catherine fashioned a beautiful colourful coat, from iclothing, as a dress.

Her headpiece was by Kilkenny milliner Alison Roe, her shoes were bought on sale from River Island and her bag was ‘Karigari by S’ from Etsy.

Catherine used the Impressionist painters as inspiration for her individual sense of style.

The judges, stylists and presenters Judy Gilroy and Lorna Weightman, said Catherine’s look ticked all the right boxes.

They noted her use of colour and her ability to re-style a piece into a new outfit.

“Catherine’s use of colour – from her dress to her shoes - shows off her individual style and is ideal for the Curragh.

"We all need more colour in our lives! And her smile was so natural in her photograph so we could see how comfortable and confident she was in her outfit,” they said as they shared the results on Instagram Live.

Speaking to hundreds of people online as they announced the winners, the judges noted the impact of the pandemic on traditional style events on-course.

“Despite not being at the racetrack, women around the country didn’t hold back on getting Race Day glam. They snapped pictures in kitchens, gardens and hallways; connecting online and bringing colour to their day. We can’t wait to see them at the races soon," they said.

Racing continues at Curragh Racecourse tomorrow for the second day of the famous Tatterstalls Irish Guineas Festival.

Racing can be seen on RTE Racing on RTE2.