Vogue September issue: Meghan Markle gives cover star Sinéad Burke royal seal of approval

The former actress and British royal is the guest editor on the September issue of British 'Vogue', and has brought together 15 women for the cover, including actress Jane Fonda and climate change campaigner Greta Thunberg.

The September issue is considered to be the fashion bible's most important of the year.

Ms Burke, a contributing editor with British 'Vogue', has travelled the world campaigning for greater access for people with disabilities and earlier this year she addressed the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The Dublin writer also attended the garden party held for Prince Harry and Meghan during their visit to Ireland last summer.

A photo of her chatting with the new royal went viral on the Kensington Palace Twitter account.

Sinead Burke. Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Meghan, who has been working on the project for the past seven months, said she hopes readers feel as inspired by the magazine as she does, with its cover featuring a mix of campaigning actors, models, a dancer, an author and a prime minister.

The edition, entitled 'Forces For Change', features "trailblazing changemakers, united by their fearlessness in breaking barriers", Buckingham Palace said.

Among the other cover stars are New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, actresses Salma Hayek and Gemma Chan, and model Christy Turlington.

The front of the magazine is divided into 16 boxes, with each cover star photographed individually. One spot is a mirror, which aims to include the reader and encourage them to use their own platforms to effect change.

Highlights of the edition will include a candid conversation between Meghan and former first lady of the United States Michelle Obama, and an interview between primatologist Dr Jane Goodall and Prince Harry.

Irish Independent