Victoria's Secret models were getting skinnier every year, study shows

A new study has shown that models at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show became skinnier since its launch in 1995.

The average waist size for models working with the brand reduced an inch on average from 24.7 in 1995 to 23.6 in 2018, according to a report at the Boston University School of Medicine entitled Unattainable Standards of Beauty, which was published in the Aesthetic Surgery Journali.

Researchers analysed the waist size of the models featuring in the annual fashion show, noting the contrast in the reduced waist sizes of the 'Angels' in comparison to the average woman. In the US, the average woman wears between a size 16 to 18 (a size 18 in Ireland) and in Ireland, the average woman wears a size 16.

The average dress size of a Victoria's Secret Angel was 3.7 (an Irish size six).

Dr. Neelam Vashi, the lead author of the research paper, explained: "To slim an inch off one’s waist - that’s very hard to do. Our results represent a potentially changing weight ideal of beauty that is moving farther away from the characteristics of the average American woman."

The models' height remained the same throughout its two-decade run at 5'11".

Over the years, the brand has come under criticism for its lack of diversity and the extreme diets its models detail in order to prepare for the show. Bella Hadid, who made her runway debut with the lingerie giant in 2015, worked out three hours per day for several months in order to get what she felt was runway ready.

Having recently segued into Fenty, she said it was the first time she ever felt sexy on the runway and "never felt powerful" walking in her underwear before.

In 2012, Adriana Lima revealed that before the show, worked out twice a day, drank a gallon of water every day and for nine days before the show, she drank only protein shakes. For two days before the show, she decreased her intake to prevent water retention and from 12 hours before the show, she fasts entirely.

Erin Heatherton, who worked with VS from 2009 to 2013, said her relationship with food became unhealthy before she decided to cut ties with them.

"My last two Victoria's Secret shows, I was told I had to lose weight," she told TIME magazine. "I look back like, 'Really?' I was really depressed because I was working so hard and I felt like my body was resisting me. And I got to a point where one night I got home from a workout and I remember staring at my food and thinking maybe I should just not eat."

This year's fashion show was cancelled and CEO Lex Wexner said in a statement they are "taking a fresh look at every aspect of our business” and are evaluating ways for the show to evolve to a modern audience.

