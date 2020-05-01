Victoria Beckham reverses decision to furlough staff after backlash

Fashion designer Victoria Beckham attends Estee Lauder activity on May 16, 2017 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images)

Victoria Beckham has reversed her decision to furlough staff at her fashion label during the coronavirus pandemic.

The company had been planning to make use of Government assistance to furlough a "small number" of employees, however it is now planning to proceed without state help, according to their spokeswoman.

Despite the U-turn the spokeswoman maintained that the company's original decision "was made in the best interests of trying to protect our staff, and that is still our absolute focus".

The decision "seemed the most appropriate option in keeping with many other businesses", she said, adding: "The situation is dynamic and, with the support of our shareholders, we now believe we can navigate through this crisis without drawing from the Government furlough scheme."

Victoria Beckham Ltd is now "doing everything we can" to ensure they can proceed "without using Government assistance", according to the spokeswoman.

The company has been "working hard to protect its people", her statement said.

Victoria Beckham founded her fashion label in 2008 and it became known for its modern minimalism.

With offices in London and New York, a flagship store in Mayfair and another store in central Hong Kong, the brand has won critical acclaim alongside multiple industry awards, including Best Designer Brand and Brand of the Year at the British Fashion Awards.

In addition, the Victoria Beckham brand is carried in more than 450 stores in 50 countries worldwide, according to the company website.

