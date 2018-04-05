Una Healy returns to the spotlight - armed with a debut shoe collection

Una Healy is ready to put herself out there again. The former Saturdays singer (36) said she made a conscious effort to avoid the spotlight over the last year and isn’t just dipping her toe back in public life, she’s coming armed with her debut shoe collection.

Healy, who lives in Northampton, England, with her rugby star husband Ben Foden, said it is a “dream come true” to finally launch her 94-piece collection after working towards it over the last 12 months.

“I haven’t been able to talk about it for so long so it’s lovely to finally be able to,” she told The Herald. “It has always been a dream of mine to bring out a shoe collection. When I was a little girl, I would always wear my mother’s heels, I’d actually put my own shoes into her heels so I could fit, stumbling around. “I used to parade around town in two pairs of shoes, but to have those stilettos on was my dream as a little girl.”

Una Healy launching her shoe collection at The Morrison. She wears the 'Battle Lines' heel. Picture: Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland

The mother-of-two celebrated the arrival of her new season selection at Dublin’s Morrison Hotel and her three-year-old son joined her in support (her daughter chose to have a sleepover with her cousin instead) and like all Irish abroad, a homecoming holds extra sentiment when you’re returning to celebrate your personal success. 94 styles is no easy feat to pull off and it’s aimed with ‘real’ women at its heart as the price ranges from €39.95 to €59.95.

“I keep a close eye on fashion and trends, but I wanted each style to reflect me personally but what I think young women today would want to wear. The tagline in it is, ‘Rock it’, so I want them all to feel that my name might be in there but it’s theirs to rock it,” she explained. The Healy-Foden family have a busy year ahead with a potential move when Foden’s rugby contract with the Northampton Saints ends this summer.

“We might have to move because Ben is coming to the end of his contract with the Northampton Saints and we’ll move probably to wherever he’s contracted next and we don’t know where that’s going to be,2 she said. “I met him when he just moved to Saints first 10 years ago.”

There’s always one! 😘😂 A post shared by UNA HEALY (@unahealy) on Jan 20, 2018 at 2:56pm PST

And she’s preparing to tour around Ireland in a few select venues at Killarney’s INEC, the Roisin Dubh in Galway and Dublin’s Grand Social for intimate, acoustic performances with her new music.

“I’ve been doing a lot of songwriting. I took a step away for the last year from being out there, but I feel ready to be back out again so it seems like a good time for me,” she said.

As always, her children come first – and both are fans of the new range as her face lights up at the mention of her little ones. “Tadhg is three now and Aoife is six, they’re here now in Ireland,” she says.

“I’ve often caught him trying on my heels as well! It’s the cutest thing.” For the full collection, see www.unahealyoriginal.com

Online Editors