| 1.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Timeless fashion: From Renaissance-era golds to Tudor stylings, Paul Costelloe is still taking fashion risks at 76

Paul Costelloe at Sumosan Twiga, London during London Fashion Week Expand
From Paul Costelloe's Autumn/Winter 2022 collection at London Fashion Week Expand
From Paul Costelloe's Autumn/Winter 2022 collection Expand
From Paul Costelloe's Autumn/Winter 2022 collection Expand

Close

Paul Costelloe at Sumosan Twiga, London during London Fashion Week

Paul Costelloe at Sumosan Twiga, London during London Fashion Week

From Paul Costelloe's Autumn/Winter 2022 collection at London Fashion Week

From Paul Costelloe's Autumn/Winter 2022 collection at London Fashion Week

From Paul Costelloe's Autumn/Winter 2022 collection

From Paul Costelloe's Autumn/Winter 2022 collection

From Paul Costelloe's Autumn/Winter 2022 collection

From Paul Costelloe's Autumn/Winter 2022 collection

/

Paul Costelloe at Sumosan Twiga, London during London Fashion Week

Bairbre Power Twitter Email

"This is as much a political statement as a fashion statement and I am very proud of that."

Irish designer Paul Costelloe stands on the steps of the Waldorf Hotel’s Palm Court ballroom and sends out the first models in his show on the opening day of London Fashion Week, Autumn/Winter 2022

Most Watched

Privacy