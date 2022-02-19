Timeless fashion: From Renaissance-era golds to Tudor stylings, Paul Costelloe is still taking fashion risks at 76

"This is as much a political statement as a fashion statement and I am very proud of that."

Irish designer Paul Costelloe stands on the steps of the Waldorf Hotel’s Palm Court ballroom and sends out the first models in his show on the opening day of London Fashion Week, Autumn/Winter 2022

The outfit shimmering under the lights is a marriage of two great Irish traditions, and for Costelloe, it's a cross-Border venture that gives the fashion veteran great personal satisfaction.

On closer inspection, the fabric is a curious Irish hybrid dreamt up by Costelloe, with input from his artist son, William.

The grey tweed is from Magee of Donegal, the heritage brand which dates back to 1866.

The veteran designer has given it a personal touch by having it screen-printed in gold by William Clark of Maghera, a legendary Co Derry firm who have been in business since 1736.

At 76-years young, Dublin-born Costelloe is still a risk-taker. "I have nothing to lose," says Costelloe, whose career started in Paris in the 1960s.

"The magic of this fabric we have today is that the tweed is from southern Ireland and was printed in Northern Ireland, from a print design created by my son William, and inspired by the illuminated manuscripts in the Book of Kells.

"Last spring, we used it on an Irish linen and for the autumn/winter collection, we have used Magee's tweeds. I really do think it is very special. Everyone has been so co-operative, " he said.

Costelloe's highly graphic house-print shimmered on a a grey tweed in the opening scene of his two morning shows and also in the finale, in a dark-navy and gold corset-top tweed dress with subtle flecks of red and blue.

Video of the Day

The runway shows had a time-traveller quality and ran from the lavish gold of the Renaissance, to Tudor styles in reds, blues and rich Van Dyke browns.

His tailoring credentials were well showcased in the collection, from statement coats in pure wool to a sharply cut jacket with strong cone shoulders and fluted cuffs executed in a soft handle-brown tweed from Florence and worn over a short-tiered skirt that looks like a checked wool but was, in fact a fluid printed jersey.

The fabrics were diverse and demanded attention along with the long and short silhouettes.

Blown-out florals, red and black square-necked jacquard dresses, and a shacket (a cross between a shirt and a jacket) in yellow and grey Scottish plaid wool, mixed with mustard corduroy.

This collection was heavily influenced by TV shows like The Tudors and also the film The Green Knight. The artist in Costelloe had fun with the colours and prints.

Take the organza in striking blue with splashes of mustard and purple or the marl-twist knitwear in an ochre tone.

Graphic leggings came with stretchy elastane and printed bodies to compliment brocade jacquards.

Elizabethan touches included pleated organza ruffs print and there was 3D jewellery from Bláithín Ennis

The music for the show was chosen by Paul’s only daughter, opera singer Jessica who is expecting her first baby in six weeks.

But for Paul's finale walkout at the end, the designer got to choose his own tune. He opted for Van Morrison's Bright Side of the Street, an apt reflection of how the designer feels now about about life and fashion coming out of the pandemic.​​​​​​