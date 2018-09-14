This is the biggest mistake you're making when dressing for Ladies Day

The commitment to excessive glamour doesn't hold the same dominance it once did and it's merged with a more simplistic take on dress. Adding to the confusion is the fact that each event has its own informal set of style rules, which is why we spoke to super stylist Ingrid Hoey, who will be leading the charge at The Curragh on Saturday for the best dressed lady at Longines Irish Champions Weekend.

"I think the way we dress has changed so much, we now wear beautiful dresses and skirts with trainers. Go with something that isn’t too fussy, look to the catwalk for inspiration on styles and cuts that are paving the way now. Everything is less fitted now and coats and jackets are unstructured. Clean lines always work best," she told Independent.ie about what she's looking for on Saturday.

If you're hoping for standout style, try a combination of the chic and practical, i.e. "A bag, that’s not a small sparkly clutch, that fits all your essentials in", while also encouraging "shoes that compliment your look and that you can comfortably walk in for the day. There's no point in tottering in heels that are grossly uncomfortable."

If you want to go all-out with jewellery, keep your headpiece to a minimum and similarly, if you have a statement headwear, then opt for more delicate accessories.

The good news is that you don't have to spend an arm and a leg to win a lucrative prize (this weekend, it's an overnight stay for two in the Merrion Hotel as well as a classic Longines timepiece).

"The high street has a great selection of pieces to choose from. Or alternatively borrow from a friend. It’s not necessarily the label you wear, it’s how you put it together," Ingrid explains. "Put your own stamp on it, and remember less is more!"

