This dress made of 300 milk cartons just won a prestigious fashion competition

Junk Kouture, now in its eighth year, hosts secondary school students from around the country who compete for the prize of the most creative sustainable fashion designs. This year's winner 'Moo' was modelled by Isabelle Clarke of Our Lady's Bower School, Athlone, was crowned last night at Dublin's 3Arena, beating out 85 other contestants to scoop the top prize - €2,500 for their school and a trip to the Cannes Film Festival.