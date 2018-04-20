Style Fashion News

Friday 20 April 2018

This dress made of 300 milk cartons just won a prestigious fashion competition

Isabelle Clarke of Our Ladys Bower School, Athlone, wears a dress designed by fellow student Mary Brody which won the overall Bank of Ireland Junk Kouture trophy
Student Grace Kielty from Elpin Community College in Elpin, Roscommon pictured wearing a creation fashioned from junk and recycled materials in rehearsals ahead of the Grand Final of Bank of Ireland Junk Kouture 2018 at the 3Arena Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Caitlin McBride

Caitlin McBride

A dress made with 300 recycled milk cartons and put together by 30,000 O rings just won a prestigious student fashion competition.

Junk Kouture, now in its eighth year, hosts secondary school students from around the country who compete for the prize of the most creative sustainable fashion designs. This year's winner 'Moo' was modelled by Isabelle Clarke of Our Lady's Bower School, Athlone, was crowned last night at Dublin's 3Arena, beating out 85 other contestants to scoop the top prize - €2,500 for their school and a trip to the Cannes Film Festival.

Check out some of the eye-catching looks by Irish students:

Online Editors

