With less than four weeks to go until the Galway Races, fashionistas across the country are dusting off their fascinators for a chance at the top prize - Best Dressed Lady at Ladies Day.

There's a new Ladies Day in town at the Galway Races - and it comes with a twist

During the week long event, fashion plays a proportionate role to horse racing

with a number of events being held around Galway city to draw in crowds and one new hotel is making its mark for its first year at the Galway Races with a best dressed competition with a twist.

The winning ladies will be in the chance to win a number of prizers, such as two nights bed and breakfast at the venue, an exclusive dining experience and a Moët champagne lunch.

Aoife Walsh at the launch of Galway's Galmont Hotel & Spa's competition for the Galway Races. Picture: Brian McEvoy

Social media star James Patrice will be giving his mother a break from his feed and recruiting his sister Vanessa Butler for her assistance in his judging duties to pick the winning group of pals on the day.

Former Miss Ireland Aoife Walsh was among those recruited to launch the event and has become a regular on the racing fashion circuit in recent years.

Sharing her top tips for the winning friends, Aoife said "it's the little details" that will help make any girl group stand out from the crowd.

"Attention to detail, that’s what I would look for, something that catches my eye. Little details that would bring the whole outfit together, like matching a colour in your hat to your shoes or gloves, it's all in the little details," she told Independent.ie Style.

"I would say since the weather is so nice and hopefully continues to be, have a little bit of fun, we're in the middle of summer. I'd like to see some pattern and colour.

"I really think wide brimmed hats are coming back into fashion at the moment, I wore one when I was judging the Punchestown Best Dressed there recently and I loved it."

This year's Galway Races runs from July 30th to August 5th.

