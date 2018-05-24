The Netherlands' Queen Maxima dusts off 120-year-old diamond tiara for glittering state visit

Despite their best intentions of portraying royals as "one of us", there are some staggering differences that are too difficult to ignore - largely the general population's lack of a diamond tiara from the family vault.

After Meghan Markle opted for a little known Queen Mary's diamond bandeau tiara from the Buckingham Palace vault for her wedding to Britain's Prince Harry last weekend, The Netherlands' Queen Maxima dusted off a family heirloom dating back to the late 1800s for a state visit to Luxembourg.

King Willem-Alexander of The Netherlands and Queen Maxima of The Netherlands during the official picture at the state banquet in the Grand Ducal Palace on May 23, 2018 in Luxembourg, Luxembourg. The Dutch King and Queen are in Luxembourg for a three day state visit. (Photo by Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images)

Style spotters were quick to note that the mother-of-four's choice of headwear, the Stuart Tiara in a smaller setting, was an unusual one given that it hasn't been worn publicly since 1971. Its 39-karat diamond centre dates back to 1690. Gone it might be from public view, but nothing is ever forgotten in a diamond vault. Maxima and her husband King Willem-Alexander are in Luxembourg on a state visit to meet the country's Grand Duke Guillaume and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa and she's bringing out her most treasured jewels for the occasion.

In addition to her sparkling tiara, Maxima chose a triple bow diamond set brooch with with three sets of stones, accessorising her asymmetric canary yellow dress by Dutch designer Jan Taminiau. The Dutch queen consort has worn this same piece before, but altered it each time for three different appearances. Earlier in the day, she was pictured in typically jovial form wearing a signature wide brim hat with matching dress and heels.

While European royal families continue their tradition of visiting one another to ensure the continuance of their respective monarchies, the purpose of this visit to Luxembourg is said to improve Dutch relations. This, as usual, involved a state dinner at Ducal Palace, where Maxima debuted her jewels, and resulted in what is my favourite part of any royal visit - the visibly uncomfortable royals standing several feet apart with their arms by their sides with a wide, forced grin on their faces.

(L-R) Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume of Luxembourg, Grand Duchess Maria Teresa of Luxembourg, King Willem-Alexander of The Netherlands, Queen Maxima of The Netherlands, Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg and Hereditary Grand Duchess Stephanie of Luxembourg during the official picture at the state banquet in the Grand Ducal Palace on May 23, 2018 in Luxembourg, Luxembourg. The Dutch King and Queen are in Luxembourg for a three day state visit. (Photo by Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images)

