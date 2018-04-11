Style Fashion News

Wednesday 11 April 2018

The hottest accessory on Instagram is finally available to Irish shoppers

Cult Gaia bag seen during Tel Aviv Fashion Week on March 13, 2018 in Tel Aviv, Israel. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)
Cult Gaia bag seen during Tel Aviv Fashion Week on March 13, 2018 in Tel Aviv, Israel. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)
Cult Gaia Ark Bamboo Small Clutch Bag, available at Brown Thomas for €164
Caitlin McBride

Caitlin McBride

Form an orderly queue!

This year's hottest accessory brand, thanks at least in part to its unwavering popularity on Instagram, is finally available to Irish shoppers. Cult Gaia, the label responsible for those uniquely shaped bamboo clutches filling up your feed, is now available in Brown Thomas, in time for the spring/summer season.

While we fantasize of life beyond the relentless buckets of rain, we have also mentally put together our ideal fantasy warm weather ensemble and that almost always includes the Ark Bamboo Clutch, a fashion influencer staple.

Last year, the bag was available only through its website, Net-a-Porter and select US retailers, most of which sold out immediately and had subsequent wait lists into the thousands; now that a year has passed since its introduction to the market, interest still continues to grow.

It might be a one season purse, but be prepared to pay - prices start at €164 for the small, original version and go up to €330 for more elaborate patterns.

Brown Thomas is on a bit of a roll lately with in-demand brands, the accessories hall in its Grafton Street store recently celebrated the arrival of Bauble, a colourful jewellery label loved by none less than Meghan Markle herself.

Cult Gaia Ark Bamboo Small Clutch Bag, available at Brown Thomas for €164
Cult Gaia Ark Bamboo Small Clutch Bag, available at Brown Thomas for €164

Online Editors

Related Content

Style Newsletter

Stay on top of the latest fashion, beauty and celeb gossip in our Style newsletter.

Independent Style

Also in this section