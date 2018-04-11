The hottest accessory on Instagram is finally available to Irish shoppers
Form an orderly queue!
This year's hottest accessory brand, thanks at least in part to its unwavering popularity on Instagram, is finally available to Irish shoppers. Cult Gaia, the label responsible for those uniquely shaped bamboo clutches filling up your feed, is now available in Brown Thomas, in time for the spring/summer season.
While we fantasize of life beyond the relentless buckets of rain, we have also mentally put together our ideal fantasy warm weather ensemble and that almost always includes the Ark Bamboo Clutch, a fashion influencer staple.
Last year, the bag was available only through its website, Net-a-Porter and select US retailers, most of which sold out immediately and had subsequent wait lists into the thousands; now that a year has passed since its introduction to the market, interest still continues to grow.
It might be a one season purse, but be prepared to pay - prices start at €164 for the small, original version and go up to €330 for more elaborate patterns.
Brown Thomas is on a bit of a roll lately with in-demand brands, the accessories hall in its Grafton Street store recently celebrated the arrival of Bauble, a colourful jewellery label loved by none less than Meghan Markle herself.
Online Editors
Related Content
- Meghan Markle's majestic rise: 10 fascinating facts from her explosive new biography
- Meghan Markle's former agent speaks about the early days of her Harry relationship - and what's changed since
- Bridal accessories: Vintage-inspired heels get a modern twist with Rachel Simpson's elegant new wedding shoe collection
- Marie Claire magazine slammed for this picture of Meghan Markle - and pointing out her 'single grey hair'
- There's a reason why Meghan Markle has adopted a much more casual style than Kate Middleton