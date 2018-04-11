The hottest accessory on Instagram is finally available to Irish shoppers

This year's hottest accessory brand, thanks at least in part to its unwavering popularity on Instagram, is finally available to Irish shoppers. Cult Gaia, the label responsible for those uniquely shaped bamboo clutches filling up your feed, is now available in Brown Thomas, in time for the spring/summer season.

While we fantasize of life beyond the relentless buckets of rain, we have also mentally put together our ideal fantasy warm weather ensemble and that almost always includes the Ark Bamboo Clutch, a fashion influencer staple.

Last year, the bag was available only through its website, Net-a-Porter and select US retailers, most of which sold out immediately and had subsequent wait lists into the thousands; now that a year has passed since its introduction to the market, interest still continues to grow.