Sun shines for Irish rugby ace Robbie Henshaw as music star Shawn Mendes sports his shades

Rugby star Robbie Henshaw has got his fledgling eyewear line well over the line in celebrity terms after singer Shawn Mendes was photographed wearing Henshaw sunglasses in LA.

Rugby star Robbie Henshaw has got his fledgling eyewear line well over the line in celebrity terms after singer Shawn Mendes was photographed wearing Henshaw sunglasses in LA.

The Canadian born singer/songwriter posted a photo of himself wearing the tortoiseshell-framed polarised shades which were a personal gift from the Irish international when the pair met in California this month.

The Leinster centre was on a short break from Ireland's pre-World Cup training camp and met Mendes through mutual friends and duly gifted him a pair of the 'Henshaw I' style.

And Mendes certainly seems to like them. The singer, who has 48 million followers on Instagram, posted a picture of himself wearing the sunglasses and also was also spotted wearing them when papped in LA with his 'Señorita' duet partner Camila Cabello, with whom he has been romantically linked.

Henshaw, a former Connacht player who hails from Athlone, is an ambassador for the NCBI (National Charity for the Blind Ireland). Last year he set up his eponymous eyewear business with a family friend.

The Henshaw Eyewear collection includes nine styles of sunglasses available in three frame colours.

Top glass: Robbie Henshaw

While they are stocked in 80 opticians around the country, the range is sold from their website, henshaweyewear.com where, not surprisingly, Mendes's style is proving popular at €89. The range includes "blue block" glasses which help deflect the blue light given off by computer screens and smart phones.

Irish Independent