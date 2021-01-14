Simone Rocha becomes the first Irish designer to do a collaboration with H&M

Actress Daisy Edgar-Jones dressed in Simone Rocha x H&M for the announcement of the H&M´s new collaboration. Photographer: Amy Gwatkin

Swedish fashion giants H&M have chosen Irish designer, Simone Rocha, for a collaboration collection which launches in stores on March 11.

The 34 year old Dublin-born designer makes history as the first ever Irish designer selected to join a roll call of catwalk's biggest international brands, from Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Balmain, Versace and Stella McCartney, who have partnered with H&M for one-off collections.

When the news broke yesterday, it triggered an international wave of love for the mum-of-one who has taken the international fashion scene by storm since graduating from Dublin’s NCAD and consolidated her luxury brand by opening her own stores in London, New York and Hong Kong.

Simone Rocha, photographed here by Ben Toms

Simone Rocha, photographed here by Ben Toms

The upcoming high street collaboration will impress fashion watchers because the London-based Irish designer has not held back in sharing signature touches for which she is famous.

Into the mix goes Simone’s trademark features from earlier collections, from her tulle and white Broderie anglaise dresses to trench coats, lurex-thread belted coats and a liberal sprinkling of her favourite pearl embellishment which pops up on the clothing and shoes.

The collection celebrates a decade of her label in which she has pushed silhouettes and shapes and gives shoppers an opportunity to buy into her aesthetic at an affordable price.

The colour palette runs from white and cream to matt and sparkly pinks, reds, flecks of gold, florals-on-black, lively tartans and bespoke fabrications developed in house for this collaboration.

It also marks a new development as Simone designs for the entire family, with menswear and childrenswear joining her usual womenswear offer.

This marks the first time that Rocha has offered a wardrobe for the entire family. Photographer: Amy Gwatkin

This marks the first time that Rocha has offered a wardrobe for the entire family. Photographer: Amy Gwatkin

Actress Daisy Edgar-Jones of ‘Normal People’ fame was photographed modelling some of the collaboration pieces with black sequins worn over white, puff sleeve shirt with pearl encrusted lapels and black beaded hair bows.

Simone said the collaboration meant a huge amount to her. “Being able to do something and share it with so many people across all ages, all sizes, all nationalities, it was really important for me that the collection brought femininity, strength and modernity.”

John Rocha, Simone’s Hong Kong-born designer father was a favourite son of Irish fashion for more than three decades and her collections have celebrated her inter-ethnic heritage, from her Asian dad and Irish mum.

Simone says H&M collab “it truly is a celebration of the signatures of my brand, and the influences that have shaped me.As a designer, and as a customer, I’ve been such a fan of the H&M collaboration concept. Margiela, Alber Elbaz, Comme des Garcons – it’s such an amazing list of alumni to be a part of.”

While the full collection has been kept under wraps for now, short videos reveals lots of tantalizing clues of what’s in there, from very feminine dresses to shirting, knits and accessories including Simone’s sparkling crystal earrings.

Some of her favourites models like Adwoah Aboah and Tess McMillan who regularly walk the runway for her catwalk shows are part of the first PR roll about the collection. The Simone Rocha X H&M collection is scheduled to go on sale in Ireland at H&MS’s flagship store on Dublin’s College Green from March 11.

