Shop for a cause - this Irish designer has created a necklace with all proceeds going to the ISPCC

Anything for a good cause.
Irish jewellery brand JUVI today launched a new, limited edition pendant, specifically to raise funds for the ISPCC's Childline in honour of the organisation's 30th anniversary.
Julie Danz and Vincent Tynan, who are the brains behind the coveted accessories label, have joined forces with the children's charity to raise much needed funds. All funds will go the ISPCC and everyone involved in the campaign gave up their time free of charge. TV3 star Lucy Kennedy is the face of the project.
The oak tree desk symbolises "growth and empowering children to believe in themselves and their ability to cope with life’s challenges", according to the designers and the pearl was chosen as a symbol of purtity.
"Childline volunteers and staff have been answering children’s calls for 30 years. It is wonderful to have this celebrated in Juvi’s creation of a unique and beautiful 30th anniversary pearl pendant. Each purchase will go towards helping ensure Childline can continue to be there for children 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, into the next 30 years and beyond," ISPCC CEO Grainia Long said.
The 'Empowerment Pendant' retails for €95 at Arnotts and juvidesigns.com, while stocks last.
