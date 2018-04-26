Shop for a cause - this Irish designer has created a necklace with all proceeds going to the ISPCC

Irish jewellery brand JUVI today launched a new, limited edition pendant, specifically to raise funds for the ISPCC's Childline in honour of the organisation's 30th anniversary.

Julie Danz and Vincent Tynan, who are the brains behind the coveted accessories label, have joined forces with the children's charity to raise much needed funds. All funds will go the ISPCC and everyone involved in the campaign gave up their time free of charge. TV3 star Lucy Kennedy is the face of the project.

The oak tree desk symbolises "growth and empowering children to believe in themselves and their ability to cope with life’s challenges", according to the designers and the pearl was chosen as a symbol of purtity.