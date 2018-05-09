Scarlett Johansson defends wearing Weinstein's wife's Marchesa label to Met Gala

Since dozens of allegations of sexual misconduct and assault were made against Weinstein, his wife's label, once a red carpet staple, has been absent from any major Hollywood events and the brand opted against showing at New York Fashion Week this year.

However, Scarlett, who is an advocate for Time's Up, said she chose to wear the design in order to support the two women that run it, Chapman and her business partner Keren Craig.

"I wore Marchesa because their clothes make women feel confident and beautiful and it is my pleasure to support a brand created by two incredibly talented and important female designers," she said in a statement.