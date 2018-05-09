Style Fashion News

Wednesday 9 May 2018

Scarlett Johansson defends wearing Weinstein's wife's Marchesa label to Met Gala

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost arrive for the 2018 Met Gala on May 7, 2018, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York
Scarlett Johansson attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Designers Keren Craig (L) and Georgina Chapman of Marchesa attend the 11th annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards at Spring Studios on November 3, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
Caitlin McBride

Caitlin McBride

Actress Scarlett Johansson has defended wearing Marchesa - the label run by Harvey Weinstein's estrange wife Georgina Chapman - at this year's Met Gala.

Since dozens of allegations of sexual misconduct and assault were made against Weinstein, his wife's label, once a red carpet staple, has been absent from any major Hollywood events and the brand opted against showing at New York Fashion Week this year.

However, Scarlett, who is an advocate for Time's Up, said she chose to wear the design in order to support the two women that run it, Chapman and her business partner Keren Craig.

"I wore Marchesa because their clothes make women feel confident and beautiful and it is my pleasure to support a brand created by two incredibly talented and important female designers," she said in a statement.

Marchesa seemed just as steadfast in their appreciation, issuing a similar statement, saying:  "We are truly honoured that Scarlett chose to wear Marchesa for the Met Gala. She is an amazingly talented actor who has incredible style and presence. It was wonderful to work so closely with her in creating this custom look."

Chapman announced last year she was ending her marriage to the disgraced movie mogul and focusing on raising their two children.

Online Editors

