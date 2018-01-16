Runway Report at Brown Thomas: It's about the statement shoe - sock boots, pointy heels and fur sandals
A trend not for the faint of heart, or thick of calf, is upon us.
The shoeboot has transcended from a staple of Kim Kardashian's flesh coloured wardrobe to the hallowed halls of Brown Thomas as its designer collections are filled with daring footwear this season. At Tuesday morning's Spring/Summer '18 Fashion Show, fashion journalists and bloggers gathered on the second floor for an early morning preview of what's to come in store over the months with 95 different looks styled by Sarah Rickard and hosted by the store's fashion director Shelly Corkery.
Among the cascading silhouettes emphasising modern tailoring and the return of the trenchcoat, it was clear that this year's offering is all about shoes - and rightfully so. The pointed toe has returned and the more adventurous, the better. The pointed heel has well and truly returned - so here's hoping you didn't bin them in the late noughties when they became cardinal style sin.
The show opened with Céline and its mesh and stretch lambskin heels and the collection paid dutiful homage to outgoing creative director Phoebe Philo, the woman responsible for reinventing the so-called 'ugly shoe'.
Christian Louboutin's gold heels balanced out a print-clashing ensemble by Dries Van Noten and fuschia fur sliders by Delpozo supported the western themed designs of Dodo Bar Or. The Israeli designer is among 13 other new labels filtering in stores this season including MSGM, Rosie Assoulin and Dhela.
Like every successful product, Brown Thomas knows the importance of reinvention and reinvigoration and the same applies with its exclusive fashion show: with beginner models including 17-year-old Appiok Tong effortlessly strutting in a Gucci gown and Joanne Northey mixed with seemingly ageless veterans Yomiko Chen and Sarah Morrissey.
The minimalist makeup with dewy skin was achieved by beauty personal shopper and makeup artist Aidan Corcoran using MAC products and hair by the Brown Thomas Style Team.
