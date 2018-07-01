Regina Horan scoops lucrative best dressed lady prize at the Derby in colourful designer ensemble
A Dublin based journalist scooped the best dressed lady prize at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby.
Regina Horan, from Malahide, is a sub-editor with the Farmer's Journal, and her high-end ensemble caught the judges eyes as she enjoyed the festivities at the Curragh Racecourse on Sunday. Horan's colourful combination - a layered Self Portrait dress, patent leather heels by Dior, a panelled foldover clutch by Miu Miu and a wide brimmed boater hat - that was deemed the winning look, adding a modern twist to racing attire.
Ms Horan has earned a lucrative prize worthy of her killer style as she will be heading to Dubai on an all expense paid trip to the five star Jumeirah Creekside Hotel, an overnight stay at the K Club in Kildare and a €1,000 shopping spree.
Veteran racegoer Celia Holman Lee was among the glamorous guests in attendance, opting for a floaty floral dress and pink hat as she happily posed for pictures alongside socialities Jane Given and Annette Rocca.
Gay Byrne was also joined by his wife Kathleen Watkins for the day, during which temperatures soared to 24 degrees.
