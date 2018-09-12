Penneys takes New York: Fashion Week gets a distinctly Irish twist

Penneys is once again closer to their ever ambitious goal of world domination.

Everyone's favourite bargain retailer, which operates under the name Primark outside of Ireland, is celebrating its third anniversary in New York with a suitable aplomb - an open-door party during New York Fashion Week. Since its 2015 launch, the retailer has stores on Staten Island and now in Brooklyn, but opened the doors to its Soho showroom for customers and influencers like for a peek behind the velvet curtain.

Selected looks from yesterday's impromptu in-store fashion show were also put together by Irish stylist Lorna Claire Weightman.

They are one of a handful of forward thinking brands allowing public access during a week which is normally comprised of invite-only affairs, paparazzi and literal parades of supermodels flooding the city. Their American dream is fast becoming a reality as a report by the National Retail Federation's Stores magazine earlier this year declared Primark to be the fastest growing retailer in the US.

