Paul Costelloe gets the Love Island treatment at London Fashion Week

Earlier today, the Dublin native showcased his Spring/Summer '20 collection at The Waldorf Hilton Hotel in front of a strong front row, comprised of Love Island stars, with an emphasis on Irish guests. Yewande Biala, dressed in one of the designer's new-season pieces, commanded the show and took to the runway after the fact to showcase the two-piece; a leather bodysuit and floor length balloon shirt with high front slit.

She was joined by fellow reality TV stars Shanie Ryan, Alexandra Cane, Rosie Williams and Tallia Storm. Singer Imelda May, dressed in a grey tweed dress with cinched belt, and striped shoulder padding, was typically understated, especially in comparison to her fellow FROW attendees, each outdoing one another in a bid to be photographed. May in particular has been supportive of Irish designers across the week, including Richard Malone.

Costelloe's new collection is in keeping with his signature aesthetic of late, with an increased focused on celebrity clientele, who are successfully marketing new-season attire, including brand favourites Rosanna Davison and Vogue Williams. In contrast to last year's mini-dresses and peplum skirts, this year is about strong fabrics with plenty of autumnal drama.

